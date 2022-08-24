Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden High School football jamboree
Lynden, Lynden Christian, Ferndale and Mount Baker's football teams met on the field for a jamboree at Lynden High School on Friday, Aug. 26. Each team had an opportunity on offense and defense against each of their opponents. Lynden Christian and Ferndale matched up first, followed by Lynden and Mount Baker. Ferndale then went head-to-head with Mount Baker, and Lynden versus Lynden Christian wrapped things up. Junior varsity was also scrimmaging at the far side of the field. (Connor J. Benintendi/Lynden Tribune)
Goodbye Katz! Hello Eucatastrophe!
LYNDEN — Besides owning longtime Lynden business Katz! Coffee & Used Books, Ken and Sherri Stap have been involved with the Downtown Lynden Business Association, as well as maintaining the beautiful and lush flowers baskets and trees around town. Soon, Katz! will no longer be theirs.
Kamm Ditch fish passage paving completed
Crews needed a few more hours to finish the paving work on State Route 546 at Kamm Ditch fish passage, but as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, the full closure has been lifted and the roadway has reopened, marking a significant milestone toward completion of this project. Kamm Ditch, on SR...
