KHOU

'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old

HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Happenings August 26 - 28

HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: ROCO on the Go

HOUSTON — Music can help us focus. It can help us connect. It can help us experience. That makes it a powerful tool in the right hands. "We place-make with music," said Alecia Lawyer, founder, artistic director and oboist of ROCO, a professional, 40-piece chamber orchestra based in Houston. "We have recorded all of our music all of these years for 17 seasons to be able to leave up our music for free listening."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Shaping: Houston

Telling the stories of the bold individuals who are shaping and influencing the culture of Houston. When Scotty Sheridan isn’t shredding it down at the local skate park, he’s at the Scotty’s Fermented Foods headquarters making, as you can guess, fermented foods. Scotty knows that there is sort of a notion that fermented means “rotten.” However, he’s out to prove it's actually far from it. Scotty’s Fermented Foods cultivates live anaerobic bacteria that processes the foods, and essentially preserves them. According to Scotty, this creates a living culture that is extremely healthy and beneficial for gut bacteria. Scotty was born and raised in Houston, and he regularly finds ways to be active in the community. One of those ways is by keeping a constant presence at the local farmer’s markets. They are where Scotty’s Fermented Foods started, and Scotty considers them essential to his business. Scotty also likes to give back to the community by educating people on how to ferment food in their own kitchens. By showing people how to ferment and explaining its benefits, Scotty aims to break the stigma around fermentation. When reflecting on the city that he and his business calls home, Scotty takes pride in his Houstonian status: “Houston is such a wonderful town. There's so much going on in Houston that it's exciting to be a part of it. So many business opportunities, but so many cultural opportunities.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Nashville-inspired Hot Chicken Sandwiches heats up H-town with Clutch City Cluckers' newest location

HOUSTON — A new Clutch City Cluckers location is opening today!. Houston – Montrose (GRAND OPENING August 26th-28th) Guests are invited to join them for a three-day grand opening celebration starting Friday, August 26th & Saturday, August 27th from 10am to 5am (or sellout). The first 100 guests in line will receive a complimentary meal. For the rest of the day, guests can enjoy 50% off their entire order and get a raffle ticket to win a PS5 & iPhone 13 Pro giveaway.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

#CollinsStrong | Tomball HS honors memory of teammate

TOMBALL, Texas — Before Friday night's game between the Tomball Cougars and the Stratford Spartans, the school took some time to honor their former teammate and his family. The Tomball community honored former player Carson Collins, who was tragically killed over the summer by an escaped inmate. His #5...
TOMBALL, TX
KHOU

How to report deplorable apartment conditions in Houston

HOUSTON — Deplorable conditions have been reported at yet another Houston apartment complex. Tenants at the Cabo San Lucas apartment complex on Houston's southeast side say their concerns are being ignored by management. "There are rats. I will hear them scraping the ceiling all night like a big claw....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say

HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Undetectable Disease: How ovarian cancer goes unnoticed

HOUSTON — Ovarian cancer — With ambiguous warning signs, it’s no wonder it holds the rank of the leading cause of female reproductive system cancer-related death. With expert guidance and intuition, the disease can be easier to spot before it’s too late. What are the warning...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Hurricane Harvey: Five years after the flood

The storm dumped more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area, which is equivalent to about a trillion gallons of water. It’s been five years since the remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, dumping feet of rain on the city and causing widespread flooding. Though progress has been made in those years, some of the damage still remains.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pearland's run at Little League World Series ends with loss to Tennessee

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A rough first inning effectively ended Pearland's quest to reach the United States championship game at the Little League World Series. Tennessee scored four runs in the first on Josiah Porter's grand slam en route to a 7-1 victory over Pearland on Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KHOU

UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
HOUSTON, TX

