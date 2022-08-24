Read full article on original website
'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old
HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
Houston Happenings August 26 - 28
HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull! Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS.
HIDDEN GEM: ROCO on the Go
HOUSTON — Music can help us focus. It can help us connect. It can help us experience. That makes it a powerful tool in the right hands. "We place-make with music," said Alecia Lawyer, founder, artistic director and oboist of ROCO, a professional, 40-piece chamber orchestra based in Houston. "We have recorded all of our music all of these years for 17 seasons to be able to leave up our music for free listening."
Shaping: Houston
Telling the stories of the bold individuals who are shaping and influencing the culture of Houston. When Scotty Sheridan isn’t shredding it down at the local skate park, he’s at the Scotty’s Fermented Foods headquarters making, as you can guess, fermented foods. Scotty knows that there is sort of a notion that fermented means “rotten.” However, he’s out to prove it's actually far from it. Scotty’s Fermented Foods cultivates live anaerobic bacteria that processes the foods, and essentially preserves them. According to Scotty, this creates a living culture that is extremely healthy and beneficial for gut bacteria. Scotty was born and raised in Houston, and he regularly finds ways to be active in the community. One of those ways is by keeping a constant presence at the local farmer’s markets. They are where Scotty’s Fermented Foods started, and Scotty considers them essential to his business. Scotty also likes to give back to the community by educating people on how to ferment food in their own kitchens. By showing people how to ferment and explaining its benefits, Scotty aims to break the stigma around fermentation. When reflecting on the city that he and his business calls home, Scotty takes pride in his Houstonian status: “Houston is such a wonderful town. There's so much going on in Houston that it's exciting to be a part of it. So many business opportunities, but so many cultural opportunities.”
Nashville-inspired Hot Chicken Sandwiches heats up H-town with Clutch City Cluckers' newest location
HOUSTON — A new Clutch City Cluckers location is opening today!. Houston – Montrose (GRAND OPENING August 26th-28th) Guests are invited to join them for a three-day grand opening celebration starting Friday, August 26th & Saturday, August 27th from 10am to 5am (or sellout). The first 100 guests in line will receive a complimentary meal. For the rest of the day, guests can enjoy 50% off their entire order and get a raffle ticket to win a PS5 & iPhone 13 Pro giveaway.
#CollinsStrong | Tomball HS honors memory of teammate
TOMBALL, Texas — Before Friday night's game between the Tomball Cougars and the Stratford Spartans, the school took some time to honor their former teammate and his family. The Tomball community honored former player Carson Collins, who was tragically killed over the summer by an escaped inmate. His #5...
How to report deplorable apartment conditions in Houston
HOUSTON — Deplorable conditions have been reported at yet another Houston apartment complex. Tenants at the Cabo San Lucas apartment complex on Houston's southeast side say their concerns are being ignored by management. "There are rats. I will hear them scraping the ceiling all night like a big claw....
Pearland Little League to be honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration' after World Series run
PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Little League may not have won it all, but that's not stopping the city from celebrating the young athletes who made #PearlandProud. Pearland lost Thursday to a Tennessee team, knocking them out of the Little League World Series. Although a tough pill to swallow, the...
Work continues to protect Katy prairie and other natural areas five years after Harvey
KATY, Texas — New homes continue to crop up in previously expansive prairie near Katy. They entice people to move in farther and farther out. "We have always said there needs to be a balance,” said Mary Anne Piacentini, president and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. "And,...
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say
HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
Undetectable Disease: How ovarian cancer goes unnoticed
HOUSTON — Ovarian cancer — With ambiguous warning signs, it’s no wonder it holds the rank of the leading cause of female reproductive system cancer-related death. With expert guidance and intuition, the disease can be easier to spot before it’s too late. What are the warning...
Hurricane Harvey: Five years after the flood
The storm dumped more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area, which is equivalent to about a trillion gallons of water. It’s been five years since the remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, dumping feet of rain on the city and causing widespread flooding. Though progress has been made in those years, some of the damage still remains.
Pearland's run at Little League World Series ends with loss to Tennessee
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A rough first inning effectively ended Pearland's quest to reach the United States championship game at the Little League World Series. Tennessee scored four runs in the first on Josiah Porter's grand slam en route to a 7-1 victory over Pearland on Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Embracing and facing your fears with "King of the High Wire," Nik Wallenda
HOUSTON — To order Nik Wallenda's book, "Facing Fear: Step Out in Faith and Rise Above What's Holding You Back", click here. For more information on Nik Wallenda, log on to NikWallenda.com.
Beware of shady contractors: Woman says she lost $125,000 after her home burned down
HOUSTON — The next time you need to hire a contractor for a project, be sure you do your homework first. There are some shady ones out there who will be happy to take your money and disappear. Crystal Stewart learned that the hard way. She and her family...
'Expanding the frontier of human exploration' | NASA prepares for Artemis I launch
HOUSTON — For the first time in 50 years, NASA is heading back to the moon. The un-crewed Artemis I mission is scheduled to launch on Monday, Aug. 29, beginning a 42-day journey around the moon. "There's a great buzz around here at the Johnson Space Center," said Sean...
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
Houston Police Department holds first ever hiring expo in hopes of addressing staffing, recruitment shortages
HOUSTON — Law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with staffing shortages and recruitment. That’s no different here in Houston. Saturday, the Houston Police Department held its first-ever hiring expo at Discovery Green. It's one of the agency's latest efforts to help recruit more workers. Houston Police...
Surveillance: HPD says this guy has robbed six drug stores since February
The heavyset suspect with multiple tattoos walks with a limp and sometimes uses a cane. Houston police say he's robbed half a dozen drug stores since February.
UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
