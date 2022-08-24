Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Effectiveness of interventions to support the transition home after acute stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1095 (2022) Cite this article. Effective support interventions to manage the transition to home after stroke are still mostly unknown. Aim. The purpose of this systematic review was to investigate the effectiveness of support interventions at transition from organised stroke services to...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Mars bar shortage causing gaps on UK supermarket shelves
Shoppers looking for popular chocolate snack encounter empty shelves and ‘out of stock’ messages
Financial risk of emergency abdominal surgery: a cross sectional study from Ethiopia
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1090 (2022) Cite this article. The Lancet Commission on Global Surgery suggested six indicators every country should use to measure their surgical systems. One of these indicators, catastrophic expenditure (CE), is defined as money paid for service which amounts to more than 10% of the patient’s total annual expenditure, or more than 40% of annual non-food household expenditure. Ethiopian Ministry of Health has set a target of 100% protection from CE by 2030. However, so far there is lack of studies that assess financial risk of surgery.
Efficient infection of non-human primates with purified, cryopreserved Plasmodium knowlesi sporozoites
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 247 (2022) Cite this article. Plasmodium falciparum (Pf) sporozoite (SPZ) vaccines are the only candidate malaria vaccines that induce > 90% vaccine efficacy (VE) against controlled human malaria infection and the only malaria vaccines to have achieved reproducible VE against malaria in adults in Africa. The goal is to increase the impact and reduce the cost of PfSPZ vaccines by optimizing vaccine potency and manufacturing, which will benefit from identification of immunological responses contributing to protection in humans. Currently, there is no authentic animal challenge model for assessing P. falciparum malaria VE. Alternatively, Plasmodium knowlesi (Pk), which infects humans and non-human primates (NHPs) in nature, can be used to experimentally infect rhesus macaques (Macaca mulatta) to assess VE.
