enmu.edu
ENMU-Roswell Foundation to Hold 20th Annual Banquet
CONTACT: Donna Oracion, College Development Director, (575) 624-7403. RALPH FRESQUEZ AND KRUMLAND AUTO GROUP TO BE HONORED AT ENMU-ROSWELL FOUNDATION BANQUET. Ralph Fresquez and Krumland Auto Group will be honored at the Twentieth Annual ENMU-Roswell Foundation Banquet on Tuesday, October 25. The event will be held at the Instructional Technology Center on the ENMU-Roswell campus, 23 W. Mathis, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KRQE News 13
A drive by shooting caught on camera in Roswell
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A scary night for a New Mexico man relaxing on his porch. A Cadillac rolled by, and someone started shooting. The homeowner’s Ring video captured it all. A Roswell man rushed to take cover as shots ring out from the street in front of...
Police investigate after Dexter student brings gun to campus
DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a scare at Dexter Schools Wednesday morning after reports of a student with a gun. “At that time, at about 9 am this morning, we received a call that a student at Dexter schools possibly had a gun in possession,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington. It prompted a big police […]
KRQE News 13
Flooding in Roswell leaves many stranded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rain from the weekend carried over into southern New Mexico caused flooding and some evacuations near Roswell. Following relentless rain over the weekend in Chaves county, the Pecos River breached its banks leaving roads flooded and people stranded. “By seven o’clock, it was probably another...
Clovis man charged with murder of mother
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
Floods prompt emergency rescue by Dexter fire department
In southern New Mexico, some people had to be rescued from rising water levels from the Pecos River.
nmmiathletics.com
Broncos stampede Pumas in season opener
The New Mexico Military Institute junior college football team won their season opener, using a 30-point second quarter to gallop past the Pagago Pumas, 44-13. The Broncos dominated just about every facet of the game, grinding out 404 total yards on the offensive side, while recording an astounding 22 tackles for losses on defense.
Roswell officials search for suspect in shooting homicide
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roswell police at 575-624-6770.
Clovis Police Department keeping an eye on crime rates with new unit
The Clovis Police Department (CPD) is working with their community to crack down on crime in the area.
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
Flooding in Chaves County expected to get worse
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials in Chaves County are dealing with flooding that is only expected to get worse. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Harrington says the Pecos River near highway 380 is rising fast, they are warning people who live in the area and already helped someone who stranded. Harrington says the river is rising about […]
1 dead after early Thursday crash east of Friona
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Bovina man is dead after an early morning accident east of Friona on Thursday, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on US 60 while a 2016 […]
KFDA
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two people are facing 23 different charges after New Mexico officials found children were abused in a home in Curry County. According to Eastern New Mexico News, 37-year-old Jayme Kushman, and 29-year-old Jaime Sena, are facing charges of child abuse after authorities discovered children in their care in abusive conditions.
Roswell man found shot to death in trailer
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning homicide. Police say the shooting happened around 4a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Missouri Ave. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Robert Smiley. They say emergency responders found him dead inside a travel trailer and he had suffered at least one […]
15-year-old dead, 19-year-old hospitalized after Eddy County crash
Authorities released information about a fatal crash that took place Monday. The New Mexico State Police said the crash involved a semi-truck and took the life of a teenage boy.
everythinglubbock.com
2-vehicle crash in Curry County Saturday kills 1, injures 3
CURRY COUNY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August [20], 2022 at 6:30 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads 14 and K. The investigation has determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Alejandro Alba-Martinez (29,...
Roswell couple accused of stealing over $20,000 worth of items
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested 40-year-old Jessie Miller and 36-year-old Angela Paz. The pair are accused of multiple burglaries and stealing more than $20,000 worth of items. Police say the pair burglarized three businesses in a three-week span; two vehicle repair shops and a salon. On June 23, the pair burglarized a customer’s mobile-boutique […]
19-year-old Roswell man arrested for murder
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested 19-year-old Daniel Flores in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy that happened on July 24. Last Sunday, three males were shot just before 3:00 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of East Tilden Street. Damyn Rodriguez, 15, died at the scene and the two […]
New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Chaves County mother is accused of letting her four-year-old overdose on drugs. Elizabeth Heitz is charged with child abuse and drug possession after state police say the boy was flown to a Lubbock hospital. According to an arrest warrant, the boy told police he got the drugs from his mother’s room, referring […]
