INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady is back from his reported trip to the Bahamas, though he didn't expand much on the personal reasons that caused him to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp.After his hiatus, Brady returned to practice last week. On Saturday, he played one series against the Indianapolis Colts and led the Bucs on an 11-play, 66-yard field goal drive. "I've played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons," Brady said. "I'm ready to go."Brady did not, however, say much about...

TAMPA, FL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO