woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Survey shows need for reform in West Virginia
Earlier this month, the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education met to discuss, among other things, the low college-going rate of West Virginia’s high school graduates. We are down to fewer than 46% of public high school graduates going on to college. National averages aren’t easy...
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
woay.com
West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
USPS Job Fair to Be Held August 31 in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
msn.com
Unmotivated to workout? West Virginia is the least active state, according to new findings
WHEELING, (WTRF)-Are you feeling unmotivated when it comes to working out? As it turns out, you’re not alone. A new study deems West Virginia as the least active state in America. “I think the community is so sports forward. That is surprising.”. Ethan Turner, Wheeling YMCA gym regular. “I...
West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
wvexplorer.com
Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. In...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
WHSV
Heart transplant gives West Virginia girl second chance at life
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It’s hard to tell from all her energy and smiles, but earlier this month 3-year-old Charlee Hoover had a heart transplant. Her mother, Danielle said she had a healthy pregnancy up until the day she was born. “As time went on they kept saying something...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia sees slight drop in COVID cases, rise in hospitalizations
CHARLESTON — Active COVID cases dropped by five between Tuesday and Wednesday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday. Statewide, the state reported 2,627 active cases, down from 2,632 on Monday. Cases were over 3,000 on Friday. Active cases in local counties Wednesday (previous...
Metro News
More than 200,000 West Virginians expected to see relief with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200,000 West Virginians could see the relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Kelly Allen, the Executive Director at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy discussed the impact of the plan on West Virginia during an appearance on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ She said about 220,000 hold student loan debt and one-third owe less than $10,000 total and could see their debts completely forgiven.
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
