woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Education: Survey shows need for reform in West Virginia

Earlier this month, the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education met to discuss, among other things, the low college-going rate of West Virginia’s high school graduates. We are down to fewer than 46% of public high school graduates going on to college. National averages aren’t easy...
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
REAL ESTATE
woay.com

West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

USPS Job Fair to Be Held August 31 in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Job Opportunities#Recruiting#Job Fairs#Dhhr#West Virginians#Bureau For Public Health
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
BUSINESS
WVNS

West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
POLITICS
wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Lootpress

WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WHSV

Heart transplant gives West Virginia girl second chance at life

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It’s hard to tell from all her energy and smiles, but earlier this month 3-year-old Charlee Hoover had a heart transplant. Her mother, Danielle said she had a healthy pregnancy up until the day she was born. “As time went on they kept saying something...
HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees slight drop in COVID cases, rise in hospitalizations

CHARLESTON — Active COVID cases dropped by five between Tuesday and Wednesday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday. Statewide, the state reported 2,627 active cases, down from 2,632 on Monday. Cases were over 3,000 on Friday. Active cases in local counties Wednesday (previous...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

More than 200,000 West Virginians expected to see relief with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200,000 West Virginians could see the relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Kelly Allen, the Executive Director at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy discussed the impact of the plan on West Virginia during an appearance on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ She said about 220,000 hold student loan debt and one-third owe less than $10,000 total and could see their debts completely forgiven.
EDUCATION
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Turnpike Reopened

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

