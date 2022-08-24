CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 26, 2022, there are currently 3,187 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,268 deaths attributed to COVID-19. “West Virginia’s end of summer weekends are a wonderful time to enjoy with family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Before gathering for picnics, sporting events and family reunions, take the extra steps to safeguard good health by staying up to date on your COVID vaccine and booster.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO