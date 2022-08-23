Making your own sprinkles isn’t just about adding a DIY decorative flair. You can use it as an opportunity to add more flavor to your final bake—something that the store bought stuff rarely delivers on! Try them with your favorite ground spices, like cinnamon or ginger, extracts like vanilla, oils like peppermint, a flavorful booze, or even cocoa powder. Just remember, liquid ingredients will contribute moisture and make the icing more fluid, but you can always thicken it back up with more powdered sugar! (Note: You can also use a royal icing made with meringue powder, if desired, to avoid raw egg whites!) —Erin Jeanne McDowell.

