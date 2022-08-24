ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

Nebraska makes humiliating history in Week 0 loss

Week 0 was supposed to be Nebraska's coming out party, giving the nation a first glimpse at the improvements Scott Frost and company had made. And it started out that way, with some early offensive fireworks behind quarterback Casey Thompson, but ultimately Nebraska lost yet another one score game ...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy