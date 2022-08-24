Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
10NEWS
What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day. What: With live performances and an epic tribute...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Treasure Island
Treasure Island is a small city in Florida with less than 7000 residents. The city covers an area of 5.3 square miles (13.8 square kilometres), with much of the area being water. People lived in Treasure Island from 300CE until 1528 when De Narváez arrived looking for gold. Sadly, many Native American peoples were killed or forced to leave during this invasion.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, restored to its 1927 glory, will open to guests in September
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Essential Italian Restaurants
Italy. This coastal country along the Mediterranean has left a powerful mark on Western cuisine, disproportionate to its size. Italy has gifted us with the freshest flavors, ingredients and dishes. Ingredients from diverse climates and geographical regions of the Southern European nation have contributed to the richness of its cuisine. There’s nduja from the Calabrian coast, pizza and limoncello from Naples, truffles from Piedmont, Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto for a charcuterie plate from Emilia Romagna and of course, Sicilian bread and pasta. Your tastebuds will never bore on a culinary journey through Italia – but don’t pack your bags just yet. At the following restaurants, you can taste the delights of Italy without leaving Tampa Bay.
stpeterising.com
5-unit modern townhome community proposed near Gandy Boulevard in north St. Pete
A new townhome community has been proposed near Snug Harbor off Gandy Boulevard in north St. Petersburg. Appropriately named the Snug Harbor Townhomes, the five-unit project is being developed by Integrity Investments Group, a Maryland-based real estate investment firm, at 10701 Snug Harbor Road Northeast. Each townhome will be four...
businessobserverfl.com
Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete
Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area’s twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
thegabber.com
Home Sales in Gulfport, Florida Aug. 19-25
Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport, Florida last week – and for how much. 2616 48th St. S. (Marina) This 2,413-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1925, listed at $695,000 and sold for $610,000. Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week. 4716 29th Ave. S. (Marina) This...
Friends remember St. Pete man after boating accident
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday after going out boating the previous day. One of Christman's friends ended up finding his boat washed up on the beach. “When he found that and saw that there was damage on the boat that threw...
'If we don't get our sand, we're in trouble': Sand renourishment project in Pinellas County at risk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every handful of years, the shores of Pinellas County beaches reap the benefits of a sand renourishment project, funded mostly by the Army Corps of Engineers. The next project is scheduled for 2024 and it's in jeopardy of not happening at all. When storms roll...
fox13news.com
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
