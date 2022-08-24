ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Rocks Beach, FL

10NEWS

What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day. What: With live performances and an epic tribute...
TAMPA, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a small city in Florida with less than 7000 residents. The city covers an area of 5.3 square miles (13.8 square kilometres), with much of the area being water. People lived in Treasure Island from 300CE until 1528 when De Narváez arrived looking for gold. Sadly, many Native American peoples were killed or forced to leave during this invasion.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Lifestyle
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
PALM HARBOR, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Essential Italian Restaurants

Italy. This coastal country along the Mediterranean has left a powerful mark on Western cuisine, disproportionate to its size. Italy has gifted us with the freshest flavors, ingredients and dishes. Ingredients from diverse climates and geographical regions of the Southern European nation have contributed to the richness of its cuisine. There’s nduja from the Calabrian coast, pizza and limoncello from Naples, truffles from Piedmont, Parmigiano Reggiano and prosciutto for a charcuterie plate from Emilia Romagna and of course, Sicilian bread and pasta. Your tastebuds will never bore on a culinary journey through Italia – but don’t pack your bags just yet. At the following restaurants, you can taste the delights of Italy without leaving Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete

Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area’s twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Home Sales in Gulfport, Florida Aug. 19-25

Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport, Florida last week – and for how much. 2616 48th St. S. (Marina) This 2,413-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1925, listed at $695,000 and sold for $610,000. Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week. 4716 29th Ave. S. (Marina) This...
GULFPORT, FL
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

