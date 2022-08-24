NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said.The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local news outlets reported.Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said officers had a warrant for the man's arrest.The man, whose name authorities did not release, was spotted leaving the funeral home as a pallbearer. After letting him help take the casket to a hearse, officers tried to arrest...

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO