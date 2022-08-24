ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Friday Night Lights … and Saturday’s sun

After their disappointing home losses in Week 1, each team slipped one spot in the MaxPreps Class 6A rankings: The Storm are now No. 2, the Rams are No. 5. Somewhat surprisingly, the team that beat the Rams on their new turf, La Cueva, dropped a spot to No. 3, while previous No. 5 Centennial is now No. 1.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The top quarterback from last season made his 2022 debut on Friday. Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez left Albuquerque to go to school in Florida, however, decided to come back and finish his senior season with the Cougars. He started his season off with a bang, throwing a 43-yard touchdown on the opening […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High school football Thursday night highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football has begun. There were quite a few games on Thursday night, and here is a breakdown of some of the action. St. Pius X and Highland came into the week winless, however one team did not look like it. The Hornets found the end zone on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Muggy start, storms push south Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
BERNALILLO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Las Cruces, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Mesilla, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Football
City
Tatum, NM
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Albuquerque to Denver

The journey from Albuquerque to Denver only takes through the iconic sights of Colorado and New Mexico and spans the deserts of the southwest and the Rocky Mountains - some of America's most majestic landscapes. The 570-mile road trip from Albuquerque to Denver takes 11 hours to drive through Santa...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon

A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals

Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
BERNALILLO, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Holland
theacademyadvocate.com

Taya’s Top Burque Bookstores

When one thinks of Albuquerque, they probably don’t think of bookstores. Instead, green chile, the Balloon Fiesta, or some pretty great sunsets come to mind. After all, we’re not in New York City—where professional-looking people are swarming in and out of quaint, wonderfully smelling bookstores left and right. Nonetheless, I’m about to convince you that the literary scene here is stronger than what meets the eye. Pop into these shops with friends or take solace in the quiet, dim environment by yourself, away from those pesky fluorescent lights and that constant computer glare. After all, it doesn’t take much to make a bookworm happy.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Legacy Academy#Menaul High School
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, more flooding possible to finish the week

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Scattered storms once again brought heavy rainfall and more flooding to parts of the state Wednesday afternoon. Isolated...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FASHION Magazine |

Santa Fe Indian Market Celebrates 100 Years of Art, Fashion and Community

Style was on full display. Taking over the streets of downtown Santa Fe in white tents and technicolour outfits, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated 100 years this past weekend—and the event was filled to the brim with stunning displays of Indigenous art, fashion and culture. The New Mexican...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy