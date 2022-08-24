Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella Cressman
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third MurderDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
Related
rrobserver.com
Friday Night Lights … and Saturday’s sun
After their disappointing home losses in Week 1, each team slipped one spot in the MaxPreps Class 6A rankings: The Storm are now No. 2, the Rams are No. 5. Somewhat surprisingly, the team that beat the Rams on their new turf, La Cueva, dropped a spot to No. 3, while previous No. 5 Centennial is now No. 1.
Friday Night Football – Week 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The top quarterback from last season made his 2022 debut on Friday. Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez left Albuquerque to go to school in Florida, however, decided to come back and finish his senior season with the Cougars. He started his season off with a bang, throwing a 43-yard touchdown on the opening […]
High school football Thursday night highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football has begun. There were quite a few games on Thursday night, and here is a breakdown of some of the action. St. Pius X and Highland came into the week winless, however one team did not look like it. The Hornets found the end zone on […]
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Albuquerque to Denver
The journey from Albuquerque to Denver only takes through the iconic sights of Colorado and New Mexico and spans the deserts of the southwest and the Rocky Mountains - some of America's most majestic landscapes. The 570-mile road trip from Albuquerque to Denver takes 11 hours to drive through Santa...
KRQE News 13
Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon
A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals
Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Albuquerque city councilor competes in bladesmith reality show
An Albuquerque city councilor is getting national attention after taking up a hobby that turned into a thriving business.
theacademyadvocate.com
Taya’s Top Burque Bookstores
When one thinks of Albuquerque, they probably don’t think of bookstores. Instead, green chile, the Balloon Fiesta, or some pretty great sunsets come to mind. After all, we’re not in New York City—where professional-looking people are swarming in and out of quaint, wonderfully smelling bookstores left and right. Nonetheless, I’m about to convince you that the literary scene here is stronger than what meets the eye. Pop into these shops with friends or take solace in the quiet, dim environment by yourself, away from those pesky fluorescent lights and that constant computer glare. After all, it doesn’t take much to make a bookworm happy.
I-40 reconstruction project moves west to stretch between Coors & Unser
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 29 the road construction project on I-40 through Albuquerque is moving on to its next phase. As crews wrap up the stretch east of Coors, they are moving west to the part of the freeway between Coors and Unser. That means reduced lanes. Also starting Monday, the westbound offramp at […]
New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Museum Of Indian Arts & Culture Receives $75,000 Grant From Terra Foundation For American Art
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Museum of Indian Arts & Culture (MIAC) has announced that it has received a $75,000 grant from the Terra Foundation for American Art to support its upcoming exhibition, Horizons: Weaving Between the Lines with Diné Textiles, opening summer 2023. Horizons: Weaving Between...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, more flooding possible to finish the week
Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Scattered storms once again brought heavy rainfall and more flooding to parts of the state Wednesday afternoon. Isolated...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
rrobserver.com
Second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair set for Saturday, Aug. 27 with more than 60 vendors
Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is expected to make an appearance at this year’s Mariposa Harvest Fair. This is the second annual fair, set for Sat., Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park in Mariposa, Rio Rancho at 2501 Parkway Avenue. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event
Balloon fiesta organizers are looking for 200 feet by 200 feet open spaces without trees or power lines for balloons to land in. World records are nothing new to organizers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The event set the world record for biggest mass ascension of hot air balloons...
FASHION Magazine |
Santa Fe Indian Market Celebrates 100 Years of Art, Fashion and Community
Style was on full display. Taking over the streets of downtown Santa Fe in white tents and technicolour outfits, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated 100 years this past weekend—and the event was filled to the brim with stunning displays of Indigenous art, fashion and culture. The New Mexican...
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
Comments / 0