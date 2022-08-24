Read full article on original website
34-Year-Old Eric Fierro Jr Killed In Motor Vehicle Crash In Parmer County (Parmer County, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety states that a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early on Thursday. At around 12.40 AM, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by [..]
Man found dead near Clovis train tracks identified as Colorado man
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released more information regarding the body found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department were called to the train tracks on a reported body. Officials said detectives were dispatched to […]
Clovis police identify man found dead on railroad tracks
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Clovis police have identified the man found dead on railroad tracks on Wednesday. The man was found at about 4:04 a.m. by BNSF employees who contacted the police. The body was found on the tracks to the east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. The body...
1 dead after early Thursday crash east of Friona
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Bovina man is dead after an early morning accident east of Friona on Thursday, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on US 60 while a 2016 […]
Clovis man charged with murder of mother
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
2-vehicle crash in Curry County Saturday kills 1, injures 3
CURRY COUNY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August [20], 2022 at 6:30 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads 14 and K. The investigation has determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Alejandro Alba-Martinez (29,...
Bovina man dead after crashing SUV into back of semi-trailer
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Bovina man is dead after crashing into the back of a big rig near Friona. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Eric Fierro, Jr., 34, was driving behind the semi on U.S. 60. Around 12:40 a.m., the driver of the big...
Clovis man arrested, killed mother, police say
CLOVIS, NM — Martin Caballero, 27, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. The Clovis Police Department said he killed his mother, Joann Caballero. When officers arrived, they found Joann Caballero deceased in “a small detached residence on the property of the main home” in the 1200 block of North Lea […]
Son arrested after mother found dead in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday evening homicide that led to the death of 47-year-old Joann Caballero and the arrest of her son, 27-year-old Martin Caballero. According to the police department, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Lea Street in Clovis at around 7 p.m. on […]
Police investigating man found dead near Clovis train tracks
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reported that the body of a man was found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to Clovis police, on Aug. 24, at around 4 a.m. officers were called to a reported body found on the train tracks by BNSF employees […]
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two people are facing 23 different charges after New Mexico officials found children were abused in a home in Curry County. According to Eastern New Mexico News, 37-year-old Jayme Kushman, and 29-year-old Jaime Sena, are facing charges of child abuse after authorities discovered children in their care in abusive conditions.
Judge: Cannon Air Force Base is subject to NM’s hazardous waste laws
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Cannon Air Force Base last week that challenged demands for the base to clean up PFAS contamination in New Mexico. The case was dismissed without prejudice and can still be heard in state court, according to the ruling. Spreading pollution is threatening groundwater...
