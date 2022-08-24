ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IN

FOX59

Police K9 donated to Elwood PD in honor of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz

PERU, Ind. — The shared mission of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family and the Elwood Police Department is to make sure Noah is not forgotten. Friday, a new part of his lasting legacy was given to the department. The community Officer Noah loved so much will have a new four-legged officer patrolling in his honor. […]
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute restaurant is officially closing its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A seafood restaurant is officially closing its doors for good. Million's Crab announced on Facebook this weekend that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day for business in the Wabash Valley. They say it's been an honor to serve the community for the past...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Mobile Animal Experimentation Museum by PETA Calls Out Indiana Companies

INDIANAPOLIS--You’ve herd about the fake dog on a grill and the young ladies on the street with no clothes on (behind a sign, of course). The display that PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has on the street in the middle of Indianapolis, could be considered mild by those standards. But, Tricia Lebkuecher, PETA’s director of Campaigns, says the message is anything but mild.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Historic Preservation

Members of the Dorothy Q Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution are doing their part to help save a historic bridge in Fountain County. Earlier this week, Indiana Landmarks announced its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered Hoosier landmarks. On that list is the Cades Mill Covered Bridge south of Veedersburg.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo police investigating death of 5-month-old child

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of an infant in Kokomo. The Kokomo Police Department was called to the 600 block of South Market Street around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an unconscious infant. Police arrived and saw adults performing CPR on the child. He was...
KOKOMO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cracked timber causes shutdown of Vigo Co. bridge

Vigo County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Structural issues have cropped up under a local bridge. Now, a portion of one Vigo County roadway is closed to traffic. The bridge is located on Greencastle Road, between North Adams Street and East Rio Grande Avenue. That stretch of road had to be shut down Friday after timbers beneath […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Featured adoptable pets for National Dog Day

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Dog Day! As we celebrate our four-legged friends, IndyHumane is encouraging people to help find these dogs a forever home. Every week, IndyHumane features adoptable pets available at the shelter. Here are some recent featured dogs that are still available for adoption. Read up about them and head to the shelter […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County

PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
PARKE COUNTY, IN

