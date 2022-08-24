ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

New parkway would access Denver International Airport

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DENVER, CO
sillyamerica.com

Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado

I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Power 102.9 NoCo

Are These The Best Chicken Tenders And Sandwiches In Colorado?

If you're a fried chicken fan in Colorado, this place might be your new favorite chicken destination. The chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches here look amazing. If your kids, or maybe even you, are like my 6-year-old, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, or even chicken sandwiches, and fries are a daily food request when giving them the option of what to eat. Let's be honest, you can only eat so much from the big fast food joints before you just have to find something new. Lucky for you, there is a chicken restaurant in Colorado with multiple locations around the state to get you some tasty 100% all-natural chicken.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Judi's House moves into new facility to continue helping grieving children

For 20 years, Judi's House has offered help to grieving children and their families from two historic mansions in Denver's City Park neighborhood.Saturday was their grand opening of a new facility in East Aurora.The 26,000-square-foot space offers brighter, more defined spaces for children and their families.Former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese and his wife Brook started Judi's House 20 years ago as a tribute to his mother who died of cancer when he was 12.The idea is to make sure kids have the support they need.The new facility offers dedicated space for group counseling as well as art, drama and energy rooms -- a safe space to expend energy.If you'd like to help, you can still donate to the capital campaign and Judi's House is always looking for volunteers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Golden tells businesses to curb their outdoor dining spaces

On a warm Friday evening, people looking for a drink and a little food fill in the tables outside Miners Saloon and the Golden Moon Distillery and Speakeasy."I think this is a beautiful use. Because we are getting to sit outside," said Susan Prochaska who had come down from Evergreen with her husband. Their dog sat outside with them as they had a drink. "It would be terribly sad for this experience to shut down." But that's what the city of Golden has told the bars. After Labor Day, they'll have to roll back inside their spaces and out of...
GOLDEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Antique#Art#American#Heirlooms Antique Mall#Auroranow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
COLORADO STATE
edgewaterecho.com

Editorial: School Closures in the Jefferson Area and Next Steps

If you know any parents with school-aged kids in Jefferson County, you might have seen a flood of emotions Thursday night and into Friday on social media. Jeffco Public Schools made the announcement on Thursday night that they are recommending that sixteen elementary schools be closed at the end of this school year. District leaders attribute the need to close schools based on the decrease of school-aged children over the last 20 years and the high cost of keeping small schools open. In the Jefferson Area, Jeffco Public Schools is recommending the closure of Molholm Elementary School at Harlan and 9th in the Two Creeks Neighborhood of Lakewood.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Denver

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Denver, Colorado on Petfinder.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy