Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
New parkway would access Denver International Airport
Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
sillyamerica.com
Scottish Angus Cow & Calf – Giant Cows in Denver, Colorado
I udderly adore this Denver roadside attraction: Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, the giant cows in Denver, Colorado. Officially titled Scottish Angus Cow and Calf, this big bronze sculpture is more colloquially referred to as The Giant Cows. The sculpture depicts a larger-than-life 13-foot tall Scottish angus cow and her equally oversized 10-foot tall calf taking a lazy nap on the grass.
At least 10 victims in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora
Police are investigating after at least 10 people were shot in five separate incidents in Denver and Aurora over the weekend.
116-Year-Old Colorado Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are These The Best Chicken Tenders And Sandwiches In Colorado?
If you're a fried chicken fan in Colorado, this place might be your new favorite chicken destination. The chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches here look amazing. If your kids, or maybe even you, are like my 6-year-old, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, or even chicken sandwiches, and fries are a daily food request when giving them the option of what to eat. Let's be honest, you can only eat so much from the big fast food joints before you just have to find something new. Lucky for you, there is a chicken restaurant in Colorado with multiple locations around the state to get you some tasty 100% all-natural chicken.
Paul Tauer, former Aurora mayor and councilman, dies at age 86
Paul Tauer, who served the city of Aurora for 24 years, eight as a councilman and 16 years as mayor, has died. He was 86.
Judi's House moves into new facility to continue helping grieving children
For 20 years, Judi's House has offered help to grieving children and their families from two historic mansions in Denver's City Park neighborhood.Saturday was their grand opening of a new facility in East Aurora.The 26,000-square-foot space offers brighter, more defined spaces for children and their families.Former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese and his wife Brook started Judi's House 20 years ago as a tribute to his mother who died of cancer when he was 12.The idea is to make sure kids have the support they need.The new facility offers dedicated space for group counseling as well as art, drama and energy rooms -- a safe space to expend energy.If you'd like to help, you can still donate to the capital campaign and Judi's House is always looking for volunteers.
Golden tells businesses to curb their outdoor dining spaces
On a warm Friday evening, people looking for a drink and a little food fill in the tables outside Miners Saloon and the Golden Moon Distillery and Speakeasy."I think this is a beautiful use. Because we are getting to sit outside," said Susan Prochaska who had come down from Evergreen with her husband. Their dog sat outside with them as they had a drink. "It would be terribly sad for this experience to shut down." But that's what the city of Golden has told the bars. After Labor Day, they'll have to roll back inside their spaces and out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aurora hands out steering wheel locks, other supplies during family safety event
Aurora gave away more than 300 steering wheel locks Saturday during a safety event where the city handed out free safety supplies. The event, originally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ran out of supplies by 11:06, according to a tweet from the police department. One person who said they attended tweeted the city began handing items out early.
Colorado Boy Shot While in Mother’s Car + Suspect Arrested
A seemingly random, but undoubtedly senseless act of violence occurred right here in Colorado sending one boy to the hospital and a shooter to jail. When and Where Did the Colorado Shooting Take Place?. The incident took place on the afternoon of Monday, August 22nd, 2022 in Denver. The area...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Demand for services at Arapahoe County eviction clinic continues to rise
It's unusual for the Arapahoe County eviction clinic to be quiet on any day it's open. On Friday morning, only staff were present.
Another shooting at Aurora park concerns neighbors
Police say that around 1 p.m. shots were fired and struck a home on the 1200 block of Nome Street. Bullet holes were visible from the sidewalk on Wednesday.
edgewaterecho.com
Editorial: School Closures in the Jefferson Area and Next Steps
If you know any parents with school-aged kids in Jefferson County, you might have seen a flood of emotions Thursday night and into Friday on social media. Jeffco Public Schools made the announcement on Thursday night that they are recommending that sixteen elementary schools be closed at the end of this school year. District leaders attribute the need to close schools based on the decrease of school-aged children over the last 20 years and the high cost of keeping small schools open. In the Jefferson Area, Jeffco Public Schools is recommending the closure of Molholm Elementary School at Harlan and 9th in the Two Creeks Neighborhood of Lakewood.
1 killed, 3 injured in overnight Sunnyside shooting
A shooting that occurred in Denver overnight left four victims with gunshot wounds, two of which were juveniles.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Denver
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Denver, Colorado on Petfinder.
Denver metro animal shelters at, near capacity due to influx of surrendered dogs
Shelters across the Denver metro area are at or near capacity due to an influx of owner-surrendered dogs.
Man accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over 9 days
A man is accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over the course of nine days, as well as committing four aggravated robberies in April.
Comments / 0