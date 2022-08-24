ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

New head coach. New starting quarterback. New defensive coordinator. New TV broadcast team. One constant: expectations for high levels of success. Those expectations will be put to the test from the onset when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish open the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 2 in Columbus. Head coach Marcus Freeman will lead the Fighting Irish into a regular-season schedule with just two of the first five games set to be played inside Notre Dame Stadium, a slate that also features road trips to Chapel Hill and Los Angeles as well as neutral-site matchups with BYU on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas and with Navy on Nov. 12 in Baltimore.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
msn.com

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in South Bend

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
SOUTH BEND, IN

