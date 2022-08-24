Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
estesparknews.com
14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park
The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
Gypsum Schools put on brief Friday morning ‘lock out’
All the schools in Gypsum were briefly put on “lock out” Friday morning. There were no incidents and all students were accounted for. Eagle County Schools Friday at 9:35 a.m. put out a notice of the lock out that had been imposed earlier. The email stated that the lock out had already been lifted. “Lock out” status means schools continue normally inside, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.
Colorado voters will be asked to approve meals for all students in November
This November, Colorado voters will see a ballot measure to approve a high-income tax, which would create a consistent funding source for free meals for all students in the state’s public schools. Dubbed Healthy School Meals for All, the Colorado ballot measure aims to create a permanent funding source...
Unique Colorado project could guide decisions on water usage for the West
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — The Crested Butte region has it all — flowers, streams and towering peaks — and now it's also temporarily home to a research facility that's part of a program unlike any other. “This is really North America’s first atmosphere-to-bedrock field observatory,” said Ken...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Aspen Daily News
With heavy hearts, Aspen High football starts the season
Regardless of the score, just getting through the game was a victory for Aspen football Friday night, new head coach Eric McCready said. The high school and the community at large was shaken on Aug. 18 when 17-year-old Carson Clettenberg was killed in a tragic accident, days before he was to begin his senior year. On Friday night, the first game of the football season, the Skiers took the gridiron just nine days after losing a teammate and friend. Emotions ran high as Clettenberg was celebrated and remembered all night.
Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains
A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
