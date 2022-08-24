Read full article on original website
BEST EATS: Heavenly burger at Rock & Wings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs. There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, […]
Bakersfield Californian
Versatile pasta dish great for home chefs
Kristina Saldaña is a woman of many passions. That includes a love of theater, which she celebrates through her roles as administration coordinator for Cal State Bakersfield's Department of Music and Theatre and as the financial director of The Empty Space, a local nonprofit community theater. But one of...
Bakersfield Now
Mossman's Millionth Fish and Chips Celebration underway, through end of August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Do you like fish and chips?. Through the end of August, Mossman's Coffee Shop is celebrating a month of prize giveaways at both locations in Bakersfield. It all comes down to you ordering their millionth famous fish and chips order. To participate, fill out a...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 8/25
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rose from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rose or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Bakersfield Now
'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps – […]
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse to offer Pizookie Pass
Looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth? Well, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has you covered with its Pizookie Pass which debuts Monday, Aug. 29th.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Honor Flight Kern County breakfast
The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event. Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World...
CALM to present AutumnNights during October
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced it will present AutumNights, a new Halloween-themed light show, during October. Organizers said the light show will happen every Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30 inside the CALM grounds. Parking is to open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are set to go on sale […]
Pet of the Week: Bruce
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Bruce! Bruce is a full-grown Shar-Pei Chihuahua mix who came into the shelter with his sibling, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or […]
Bakersfield Californian
City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume
The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
Bakersfield Californian
History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history
For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
Bakersfield Californian
Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees
If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
Bakersfield Californian
It's job fair season in Kern
Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Anchored in the classroom: Former broadcaster training next generation of storytellers
On any given weekday Lisa Krch can be found at the Kern High School District’s Regional Occupational Center, sleeves rolled up, walking area high school juniors and seniors through the mechanics of video production. But it is a far cry from the fast-paced newsroom at KBAK where the Emmy-award-winning...
AOL Corp
Country musician Larry Petree and wife found dead in car on desert road, CA police say
The city of Bakersfield, California, is mourning after the shocking deaths of country musician Larry Petree and his wife Betty Petree. The married couple of over 60 years were found dead at their car on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2 p.m, according to KGET.
17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County resident is left without AC for almost 3 months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rose Newman is one of the many people who claim they have been duped by American Home Shield. Instead of being covered by the company, she said they've only been costing her a hot mess. Her problem started back in May this year when her...
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Kern’s EV-reluctant landscape will change long before 2035
I sell a car and buy another one every three or four years, sometimes new but usually used, and on the last few occasions I’ve given EVs serious consideration. Ultimately I’ve picked internal combustion over electric, but the switch gets more tempting each time.
