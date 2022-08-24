ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BEST EATS: Heavenly burger at Rock & Wings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of National Burger Day, which fell on Thursday, I visited Rock & Wings on Niles Street for one of their massive burgers named after hit songs. There’s the “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a double burger topped with cheddar and jack cheese. The “Killer Queen” comes loaded with avocado, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Versatile pasta dish great for home chefs

Kristina Saldaña is a woman of many passions. That includes a love of theater, which she celebrates through her roles as administration coordinator for Cal State Bakersfield's Department of Music and Theatre and as the financial director of The Empty Space, a local nonprofit community theater. But one of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 8/25

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rose from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rose or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Shafter, CA
Kern County, CA
Food & Drinks
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps  – […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almonds#Almond Meal#Local Life#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Honor Flight Kern County breakfast

The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event. Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CALM to present AutumnNights during October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced it will present AutumNights, a new Halloween-themed light show, during October. Organizers said the light show will happen every Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30 inside the CALM grounds. Parking is to open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are set to go on sale […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Bruce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Bruce! Bruce is a full-grown Shar-Pei Chihuahua mix who came into the shelter with his sibling, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume

The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bakersfield Californian

History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history

For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees

If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It's job fair season in Kern

Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17 News says goodbye to weekend anchor and reporter Moses Small

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was a bittersweet day for our newsroom at 17 News as we said goodbye to reporter and weekend anchor Moses Small. Moses arrived in Bakersfield and 17 News two years ago and made a great impact on viewers and the community. He’s leaving for a new job in San Diego […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County resident is left without AC for almost 3 months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rose Newman is one of the many people who claim they have been duped by American Home Shield. Instead of being covered by the company, she said they've only been costing her a hot mess. Her problem started back in May this year when her...
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy