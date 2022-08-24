Read full article on original website
Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said. San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation. The San Francisco Police Robbery Unit was handling the investigation.
South San Francisco Police Department Weekly Crime Report
DRUG SALES ARREST – Last night, Corporal Brown and Officer Pong contacted a 31 year old male from Daly City during a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Hillside Boulevard in Daly City. A search revealed the subject was in possession of a usable amount of Xanax without a prescription and approximately two pounds of marijuana for sale. The male was subsequently arrested for multiple drug charges.
South San Francisco police seize Xanax, 2 pounds of marijuana at traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department seized two pounds of marijuana and an unknown amount of Xanax after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. The drugs were intended to be sold, according to police. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police said two officers conducted the traffic stop […]
Police seize firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars in cash from residence
Police seized multiple firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars from a residence on Wednesday, according to Daly City Police Department.
Armed robbery suspect at 26th and Folsom
On Thursday at 4:26 p.m., police officers chased and detained an armed robbery suspect near Garfield Park. Officers said they “observed” a man who they suspected of armed robbery park his red sedan outside Rubin’s Market, a liquor store on Folsom and 26th Streets. When the officers...
Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend over several months in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif, (KRON) — A man was arrested overnight on Friday in connection to stalking his ex-girlfriend over the course of several months, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The subject was identified as 41-year-old Brisbane resident Tiray Jamar Brewer. According to the ex-girlfriend, Brewer had been stalking her since […]
2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid
SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
Police search for suspects in San Rafael 7-Eleven robbery, car theft
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in San Rafael and stealing a car. The crime was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday morning at 292 North San Pedro Road, MCSO said. Deputies determined two […]
CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
San Francisco police chief defends officers in catalytic converter controversy
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s police chief responded to criticism that his officers did not do enough to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief caught in the act. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday when home surveillance video captured a Honda Accord parking in the area near 24th Street and Anza Street […]
CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
GPS Trackers Are Turning SF Petty Crime Victims Into Vigilantes
The prevalence of GPS-tracking devices on cars, in cellphones, and attached to various objects including car keys and wallets, means that victims of petty crime don't have to rely on the police to find out where a thief has gone off to with their belongings. But that's not necessarily a good thing.
Man multiple times on BART train, police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was wounded in a shooting onboard a BART train in Oakland Friday afternoon, the transit agency said. A spokesperson for BART said the victim was taken to Highland Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, but his condition has improved, and he is...
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
$15K worth of items stolen from Daly City home
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive. The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A […]
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Man shoots woman’s car window with BB gun in San Mateo road rage incident
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A man shattered a woman’s rear driver’s side window with a BB gun in a road rage incident on Tuesday, the San Mateo Police Department reported on Facebook. The suspect, whom police did not identify, was later tracked down by police and arrested. SMPD said the victim was driving southbound […]
Suspects charged after off-duty police officer robbed at gunpoint in Dublin
Two men face multiple felony charges after prosecutors allege they robbed an off-duty police officer at gunpoint in Dublin and fled into Oakland before ultimately being caught last Friday in yet another armed Rolex watch theft reported in the Bay Area this summer. Raymond Barbosa and Daryl Caldwell were ultimately...
