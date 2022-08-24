ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbknews.com

Maryland field hockey dominates in season-opening win over Drexel, 7-1

Hope Rose jumps to fight for the ball during the Terps’ 4-0 win over American on Sept. 26, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) After an unsuccessful penalty corner try in the first quarter, Maryland field hockey drew up something new for its first opportunity in the second. In the first attempt, Emma DeBerdine passed to Hope Rose, who awaited at the top of the circle before having her shot deflected. It highlighted an underwhelming opening 15 minutes that featured no goals and only three shots.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball sweeps season-opening doubleheader against Rhode Island and Navy

Sam Csire jumps during Maryland volleyball’s 3-0 win against Navy on Aug. 26, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Milan Gomillion went all-out. The sophomore libero dove with an outstretched right hand to keep the ball off the floor for a kneeling Sydney Dowler, who set up junior outside hitter Sam Csire for a momentous putaway to tame a pesky Rhode Island effort, helping Maryland volleyball pull away for the set victory.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy