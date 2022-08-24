ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Expands

Rock N’ Roll Sushi, which currently has locations across Georgia including Canton and Rome, is expanding to Alpharetta and Duluth. The Rome location at 208 Broad St just opened this week. WE’RE PROUD TO BE THE ORIGINAL AMERICAN-STYLE SUSHI RESTAURANT FOUNDED ON GREAT FOOD AND ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MUSIC....
ROME, GA
The Georgia Sun

Milton’s newest park is a 21-acre pasture

MILTON — The city of Milton has opened its newest green space to the public – 21 acres of pasture-like terrain by the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads. The property features a parking lot large enough for horse trailers to turn around, making it yet another functional equestrian destination in Milton.
MILTON, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Atlanta GA You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for the best things to do in Atlanta? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best activities in Atlanta so you can plan your Atlanta getaway. Atlanta is an incredible city, not only is it full of history but...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
townelaker.com

Exploring Olde Rope Mill Park

The Little River originates along the western border of Cherokee County and winds its way through the southern half of the county. Along the way, Mills Creek and Rubes Creek empty into it. In the early 1840s, a small settlement that included a cotton mill and a grist mill was erected along the river’s banks, because early American settlers recognized the sheer volume and power of the water coursing through it.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
tornadopix.com

Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown

Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
ATLANTA, GA

