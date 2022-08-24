Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Chainsaw artist to carve Big Muddy Monster at DuQuoin State Fair, statue to be donated to Murphysboro, Illinois
DUQUOIN, IL — A chainsaw artist will be immortalizing a local cryptid at the DuQuoin State Fair. Over the next two weeks, artist Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall tribute to the Big Muddy Monster, a yeti-like legend from southern Illinois. Amy Spiller with Oasis Outdoors says the Big...
Benton Evening News
Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois
When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Minnesota man killed in collision involving two semitrailers in Anna, Illinois
ANNA, IL — A Minnesota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday near Anna, Illinois, state police say. Illinois State Police District 22 says a disabled International semitrailer was stopped partially in the right line of Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32 Wednesday when a Freightliner semitrailer crashed into it.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
wsiu.org
A fatal accident on I-57 involved two tractor trailers
One person is dead after two tractor-trailers collided Wednesday morning along Interstate 57 in Union County. The Illinois State Police says a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in one of the semis. His identity is not being released pending notification...
wmay.com
Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus
A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
Missouri man sentenced 10 years after filming underage boys
ORAN, Missouri — A southern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years for filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, a 43-year-old man from Oran, Missouri, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor. Stevens admitted to luring teenage boys to go with...
wfcnnews.com
Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight
WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
KFVS12
Burning apartment collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to a heavily involved apartment building fire on the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three story apartment building which was recently abandoned.
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports: August 25, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
KFVS12
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
KFVS12
New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
