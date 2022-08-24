Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen named USA TODAY Sports preseason All-American

On Wednesday morning, USA Today Sports released their preseason All-America teams ahead of the start of the 2022 college football season. Among those named, is Wisconsin sophomore running back, Braelon Allen, who earned second-team honors.

It is no surprise to see Allen make the cut after he exploded onto the scene for the Badgers after week 5 of last season. Despite not playing the entire season, the Fond Du Lac, Wis., native rattled off 1,268 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per attempt. He was also named as a second-team preseason AP All-American alongside outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Although it was a bit surprising to see Herbig not make USA Today Sports preseason All-America teams, it is always outstanding to see Wisconsin Badgers getting national recognition.