Read full article on original website
Related
Point of no return: crunch time as China tries to fend off property crash
With the global economy also at a crossroads, Beijing’s leadership faces a perilous test of nerve on its lending crackdown and zero-Covid strategy
Powell Just Gave Stocks Permission To Retest Bear Market Lows
Jackson Hole is usually a platform for the Fed to offer up its views on the state of the economy and the world. At last week’s summit, however, Jerome Powell took the opportunity to deliver just one clear and decisive message. Don’t expect the Fed to come to the market’s rescue any time soon.
China's CanSinoBIO H1 revenue drops on weaker COVID shot demand
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) reported a 69.5% drop in revenue for the first six months versus a year ago, joining global and domestic COVID-19 vaccine makers affected by waning demand for their shots.
Comments / 0