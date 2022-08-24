ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco, CA
Government
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix

San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF real estate broker convicted of bank fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal grand jury in San Francisco has convicted a prominent real estate broker and investor of making false statements to a bank and of bank fraud tied to fraudulent misrepresentations made in a mortgage refinance loan application. The announcement was made Friday. The verdict against Victor Makras follows a two-week […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco Police Department Weekly Crime Report

DRUG SALES ARREST – Last night, Corporal Brown and Officer Pong contacted a 31 year old male from Daly City during a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Hillside Boulevard in Daly City. A search revealed the subject was in possession of a usable amount of Xanax without a prescription and approximately two pounds of marijuana for sale. The male was subsequently arrested for multiple drug charges.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

