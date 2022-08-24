Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Related
everythingsouthcity.com
Fireworks in South City? A Neighbor Shares Their Video
Submitted through our Facebook Page by South City Neighbor. Recorded Friday Night around Sunshine Gardens…..Fireworks are illegal in South City – let’s be SAFE!
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
Number of homeless on Oakland streets likely to rise with judge’s ruling
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
‘Everybody Poops’: Supe rallies to save geese from slaughter
DALY CITY (KRON) – San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa will be holding a rally in Foster City on Friday to save 100 geese from being killed. The Foster City Council decided the geese need to die “due to the poop the birds create,” according to a press release from his office. “Seagulls poop. Pigeons […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Castro shops won't pay taxes unless San Francisco addresses crime and homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO - The Castro Merchants Association sent a letter to San Francisco city officials saying they plan to stop paying taxes if The City doesn't do more to address burglaries, vandalism, people with behavioral health problems and unhoused people camping on the sidewalks in front of businesses and residences.
everythingsouthcity.com
Becker Bill Allowing the San Mateo Community College District to Aid More Students in Need Heads to the Governor
South San Francisco, CA August 24, 2022 Submitted by Leslie Guevarra, Senator Becker’s Office. Legislature Also Passes Affording Housing and Social Justice Bills by SD13 Senator. A stroke of the Governor’s pen would enable the San Mateo County Community College District to offer fee waivers to more students in...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cops run from crime and don’t help!! First Amendment Audit! Oakland, California! | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In Oakland California with @Accountability For All filming the Police Department. My car gets broken into...
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythingsouthcity.com
KTGY Celebrates Grand Opening of Multifamily Mixed-Use Development In South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 25, 2022 Submitted by Allison Chayo. Nodding to the city’s industrial history, Nine88 is a communal hub nestled along Centennial Way Trail in South San Francisco. UPDATE: to learn more about rentals – please CLICK HERE. Floor plans and prices CLICK HERE. KTGY,...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
San Francisco police chief defends officers in catalytic converter controversy
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s police chief responded to criticism that his officers did not do enough to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief caught in the act. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday when home surveillance video captured a Honda Accord parking in the area near 24th Street and Anza Street […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
Supervisor blasts city council over Oakland’s ‘lawlessness’
An Alameda County Supervisor blasted the Oakland City Council and declared "lawlessness in Oakland must stop," in the wake of another brutal, senseless homicide that took the life of Dr. Lili Xu.
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
BART train shooter at large, victim hospitalized in stable condition
The Lake Merritt BART station has reopened and the man who allegedly shot another man aboard a train on Friday afternoon remains at large, according to transit police.
SF real estate broker convicted of bank fraud
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal grand jury in San Francisco has convicted a prominent real estate broker and investor of making false statements to a bank and of bank fraud tied to fraudulent misrepresentations made in a mortgage refinance loan application. The announcement was made Friday. The verdict against Victor Makras follows a two-week […]
SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry Building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Police Department Weekly Crime Report
DRUG SALES ARREST – Last night, Corporal Brown and Officer Pong contacted a 31 year old male from Daly City during a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Hillside Boulevard in Daly City. A search revealed the subject was in possession of a usable amount of Xanax without a prescription and approximately two pounds of marijuana for sale. The male was subsequently arrested for multiple drug charges.
Comments / 0