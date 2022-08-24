Read full article on original website
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Not only is Biden forgiving up to $20k in student loan debt, he’s extending the federal payment pause through January
Federal student loan borrowers have a few more months of relief from paying off their debt.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? What to know about Biden's debt plan.
Biden's plan offers up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, including pell grants, and repayments based on discretionary income.
Ex–Obama adviser blasts Biden’s ‘reckless’ student loan forgiveness as ‘pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire’
Economists are at odds over how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will affect inflation.
ABC News
Biden announces student loan forgiveness: 9 things to know
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is forgiving some student loan debt for U.S. borrowers and extending the federal student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31, both actions that have been highly anticipated and closely watched by millions of Americans. The move comes a week before the pause...
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more
In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Explainer-How Biden's student loan forgiveness will impact U.S. consumers
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a long-awaited plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, making good on a campaign promise to aid debt-strapped younger Americans even as some Republicans argue the move could worsen inflation. read more.
The pros and cons of Biden’s student loan relief plan
Roughly 43 million borrowers are now eligible to knock at least $10,000 off their student loans. For some, Biden’s loan relief plan could also lower monthly payments. However, economic experts argue the plan doesn’t solve bigger issues.
Biden announces student loan relief for borrowers making less than $125,000
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced historic new steps to address student loan debt, which includes forgiving up to $20,000 for millions of borrowers and extending the payment freeze one final time until the end of the year.
thecentersquare.com
Michiganders react to Biden canceling some student loan debt
(The Center Square) – The reactions of Michiganders to President Joe Biden’s effort to forgive some student loan debt range from predicting an economic boom to even higher inflation. Michiganders earning less than $125,000 will have $10,000 in student loan debt cancelled. Married couples earning less than $250,000...
Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for most, extends payment pause
Washington — President Biden announced Wednesday he is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans and an additional $10,000 for low-income borrowers while extending a pause on monthly payments, delivering on long-awaited relief just weeks before the midterm elections.Under the plan, which the president unveiled on Twitter, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, or couples earning less than $250,000 a year, would be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Recipients of Pell Grants, which are given to students with the greatest financial need, would be eligible for another $10,000 in relief....
Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy
A fierce debate over fairness is occurring after President Biden announced the government will erase $10,000 in federal student loans for those making less than $125,000. Republicans and moderate Democrats are very critical of the decision, while some progressives wanted him to go further. There are still questions over how Biden’s announcement will impact inflation, while a non partisan group says it will cost taxpayers $500 billion.Aug. 25, 2022.
US News and World Report
Biden Forgives Millions of Student Loans; Critics Fear Inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. The move could boost support for his fellow Democrats in the November congressional...
MSNBC
GOPers, stop whining over student loan forgiveness. The fight is just getting started.
To the whiners complaining about President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement, I have one message: The fight for debt cancellation is not over. As I’ve watched a parade of right-wing pundits and lawmakers crying to anyone in earshot over the historic news, I’ve wanted to pat them (patronizingly) on the shoulder and say, “There’s more where that came from.” There must be.
