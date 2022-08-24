ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Illinois State
ABC News

Biden announces student loan forgiveness: 9 things to know

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is forgiving some student loan debt for U.S. borrowers and extending the federal student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31, both actions that have been highly anticipated and closely watched by millions of Americans. The move comes a week before the pause...
Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi
The Hill

Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more

In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
thecentersquare.com

Michiganders react to Biden canceling some student loan debt

(The Center Square) – The reactions of Michiganders to President Joe Biden’s effort to forgive some student loan debt range from predicting an economic boom to even higher inflation. Michiganders earning less than $125,000 will have $10,000 in student loan debt cancelled. Married couples earning less than $250,000...
CBS Miami

Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for most, extends payment pause

Washington — President Biden announced Wednesday he is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans and an additional $10,000 for low-income borrowers while extending a pause on monthly payments, delivering on long-awaited relief just weeks before the midterm elections.Under the plan, which the president unveiled on Twitter, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, or couples earning less than $250,000 a year, would be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Recipients of Pell Grants, which are given to students with the greatest financial need, would be eligible for another $10,000 in relief....
NBC News

Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy

A fierce debate over fairness is occurring after President Biden announced the government will erase $10,000 in federal student loans for those making less than $125,000. Republicans and moderate Democrats are very critical of the decision, while some progressives wanted him to go further. There are still questions over how Biden’s announcement will impact inflation, while a non partisan group says it will cost taxpayers $500 billion.Aug. 25, 2022.
US News and World Report

Biden Forgives Millions of Student Loans; Critics Fear Inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. The move could boost support for his fellow Democrats in the November congressional...
MSNBC

GOPers, stop whining over student loan forgiveness. The fight is just getting started.

To the whiners complaining about President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement, I have one message: The fight for debt cancellation is not over. As I’ve watched a parade of right-wing pundits and lawmakers crying to anyone in earshot over the historic news, I’ve wanted to pat them (patronizingly) on the shoulder and say, “There’s more where that came from.” There must be.
