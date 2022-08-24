Read full article on original website
Comeback comes up short for Pikeville in Community Trust WYMT Pike County Bowl
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a comeback attempt for the ages, but it wasn’t quite enough for the Panthers. Covington Catholic capitalized on early scoring opportunities to escape the Community Trust WYMT Pike County Bowl with a 27-19 win over Pikeville. With the loss, the Panthers fall to...
Beechwood routs Paintsville, 46-7
Beechwood is playing no games as they look for their third consecutive state title. The Tigers beat Paintsville at home, 46-7.
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
New downtown bears, student-made banners hit the streets of Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, officials in Pikeville were on the hunt for local artists to design new downtown bears. Now, some of these designs have come to life and have been placed all over the city’s streets. “We had an overwhelming number of applications, and it was...
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
Ashley Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley Furniture delivered hundreds of mattresses from its location in Wisconsin to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims. The mattresses were spread out across the region for people without a comfortable place to sleep. Thomas Kemper, the owner of Kemper’s Furniture, says it is their nature to help.
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a car crash. It happened early Thursday morning in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. Dispatchers said two cars were involved and two people were sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries. Traffic...
SALYERSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED IN CLAY COUNTY AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION RESULTS IN STABBING AT A MOTEL IN MANCHESTER
MANCHESTER, KY (August 24, 2022) - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, K-9 Officer Ryan Jackson and Assistant MPD Chief Jeff Couch were dispatched to a complaint of several individuals intoxicated and fighting at the Heritage Inn. Upon arrival, K-9 Officer Jackson and Assistant...
Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 22-26
Lawrence County Docket for the week of August 22-26 POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP.
Power theft using…jumper cables?
SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
Search underway for inmate who walked away from Floyd County work detail
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for an inmate on the run in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Floyd County Detention Center says an inmate identified as Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, KY, walked away from a work detail cutting grass at a local golf course at approximately 10:20 a.m. this morning, Thursday, […]
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Pike man jailed on attempted rape, strangulation charges
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County man is in jail facing a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. State troopers were called Sunday night just before midnight to the Greasy Creek home of 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members told police that Pettit drank an entire bottle of liquor, then got into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women say at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
Climate Change Just Erased the Past in Kentucky. Where Will it Happen Next?
The Grounds of the Hindman Settlement School and Troublesome Creek, Knott County, KY, ca. 1950. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the rising floodwaters of Troublesome Creek in Knott County, Kentucky breached the Hindman Settlement School’s archive. In less than fifteen minutes, the small room– which housed hand-made dulcimers, hundred-year-old diaries, letters to and from early workers at the school, and hundreds of photographs, account ledgers, family Bibles, and rare newspapers, among other historical artifacts– was filled with muddy water and sludge. Hindman staff did the best they could to stop the floodwaters, but this was an impossible task. What happened to the wife of an employee, who fell and broke her leg in the process of trying to escape the rising waters– attests to this, as does the horrific news of a family who lost all four of their young children to the deluge.
Officials Ask For Public Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect
Deputies are currently investigating a couple thefts in the Harold area near the mouth of Toler Creek. Deputies have obtained video with a person whom they are interested in speaking to but need your help identifying her. If anyone has any information as to the identity and or location of this person, please call our dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a deputy direct by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or if you are using Appalachian Wireless text (TIPS) 8477.
LPD ASKS PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING CELL SNATCHER
August 25, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your assistance in identifying the person in the photo. Subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen cell phone. If you have information please contact Ptl. Michael Housinger at mhousinger@louisapd.org or call 606-638-4058.
