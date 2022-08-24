ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lick Creek, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
City
Harlan, KY
City
Belfry, KY
City
Lick Creek, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
wymt.com

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Mason
wymt.com

Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a car crash. It happened early Thursday morning in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. Dispatchers said two cars were involved and two people were sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries. Traffic...
HAZARD, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Power theft using…jumper cables?

SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Ridge#American Football#The Harlan Green Dragons#The Green Dragons
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man jailed on attempted rape, strangulation charges

SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County man is in jail facing a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. State troopers were called Sunday night just before midnight to the Greasy Creek home of 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members told police that Pettit drank an entire bottle of liquor, then got into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women say at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
History News Network

Climate Change Just Erased the Past in Kentucky. Where Will it Happen Next?

The Grounds of the Hindman Settlement School and Troublesome Creek, Knott County, KY, ca. 1950. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the rising floodwaters of Troublesome Creek in Knott County, Kentucky breached the Hindman Settlement School’s archive. In less than fifteen minutes, the small room– which housed hand-made dulcimers, hundred-year-old diaries, letters to and from early workers at the school, and hundreds of photographs, account ledgers, family Bibles, and rare newspapers, among other historical artifacts– was filled with muddy water and sludge. Hindman staff did the best they could to stop the floodwaters, but this was an impossible task. What happened to the wife of an employee, who fell and broke her leg in the process of trying to escape the rising waters– attests to this, as does the horrific news of a family who lost all four of their young children to the deluge.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Public Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

Deputies are currently investigating a couple thefts in the Harold area near the mouth of Toler Creek. Deputies have obtained video with a person whom they are interested in speaking to but need your help identifying her. If anyone has any information as to the identity and or location of this person, please call our dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a deputy direct by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or if you are using Appalachian Wireless text (TIPS) 8477.
HAROLD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LPD ASKS PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING CELL SNATCHER

August 25, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your assistance in identifying the person in the photo. Subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen cell phone. If you have information please contact Ptl. Michael Housinger at mhousinger@louisapd.org or call 606-638-4058.
LOUISA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy