Read full article on original website
Related
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Oak Ridge Wildcats at Bearden Bulldogs – Week 2 (2022)
We have a big gallery below from the Oak Ridge Wildcats and Bearden Bulldogs non-region matchup from Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. All pictures are by Danny Parker. We have some free looks below on a few pictures. But to view the full gallery of 64 photos, make sure you log...
Kingsport Times-News
Fisher, Patriots use aerial attack to beat Tigers
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards and the Patriots upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday. The victory took some of the sting out of last week’s disappointing season-opening loss to David Crockett.
High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one. One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are […]
1450wlaf.com
Browning’s carrying on family tradition
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother’s number, number 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Set to Show Off Neyland Stadium ‘Experience Enhancements’
Tennessee is set to show off more “experience enhancements” to Neyland Stadium this football season. Last year, entering the 2021 season, the Vols debuted a brand new light show among many other smaller additions. Entering the 2022 season, though, Tennessee will be debuting several new additions both inside and outside of the stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Grading the depth chart ahead of season opener
QB: A- There isn’t a quarterback competition at Tennessee. Grad transfer Hendon Hooker took the job in the middle of Week 2 last year and never looked back. Hooker had a tremendous 2021 season, with a 31-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio, plus 2,945 passing yards. Second on the depth chart is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Tennessee football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Tennessee. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Tip of the cap, Josh Heupel. I don’t know how the rest...
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
East Tennessee deputy wakes up from coma
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s deputy Luke Shoffner is awake. Luke has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck. The incident happened on August 1. At the time, Luke’s wife Nicole, who is also a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
waewradio.com
Local Students Win State Poster Contest
Two local students were recently honored at the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts (TACD)Annual Convention in Knoxville for their winning stewardship posters. Each year the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District hosts a county Stewardship Poster Contest for students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. All county first place posters are submitted to the state poster contest.
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
insideofknoxville.com
Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!
(Ed. Note: Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Comments / 0