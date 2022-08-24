ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
5starpreps.com

5STAR PHOTOS: Oak Ridge Wildcats at Bearden Bulldogs – Week 2 (2022)

We have a big gallery below from the Oak Ridge Wildcats and Bearden Bulldogs non-region matchup from Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. All pictures are by Danny Parker. We have some free looks below on a few pictures. But to view the full gallery of 64 photos, make sure you log...
Kingsport Times-News

Fisher, Patriots use aerial attack to beat Tigers

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards and the Patriots upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday. The victory took some of the sting out of last week’s disappointing season-opening loss to David Crockett.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one. One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Browning’s carrying on family tradition

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Cora Browning wore jersey 24 during her stellar career as a member of the Campbell County Lady Cougar basketball team. However, her mother, Jill Cox-Browning, donned jersey number 30 during her all-state career at Campbell High. Now, a freshman at Milligan University, Browning is wearing her mother’s number, number 30.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Kentucky Education
Harlan County, KY
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Harlan County, KY
City
Tazewell, TN
Local
Kentucky Sports
Harlan County, KY
Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Set to Show Off Neyland Stadium ‘Experience Enhancements’

Tennessee is set to show off more “experience enhancements” to Neyland Stadium this football season. Last year, entering the 2021 season, the Vols debuted a brand new light show among many other smaller additions. Entering the 2022 season, though, Tennessee will be debuting several new additions both inside and outside of the stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Grading the depth chart ahead of season opener

QB: A- There isn’t a quarterback competition at Tennessee. Grad transfer Hendon Hooker took the job in the middle of Week 2 last year and never looked back. Hooker had a tremendous 2021 season, with a 31-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio, plus 2,945 passing yards. Second on the depth chart is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bears#Highschoolsports#Hchs
WATE

East Tennessee deputy wakes up from coma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s deputy Luke Shoffner is awake. Luke has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck. The incident happened on August 1. At the time, Luke’s wife Nicole, who is also a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022

Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
newstalk987.com

Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge

What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
KNOXVILLE, TN
waewradio.com

Local Students Win State Poster Contest

Two local students were recently honored at the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts (TACD)Annual Convention in Knoxville for their winning stewardship posters. Each year the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District hosts a county Stewardship Poster Contest for students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. All county first place posters are submitted to the state poster contest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!

(Ed. Note: Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy