BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball program began the 2022 season on Friday (Aug. 26) with a pair of matches at the Tennessee Classic. The Falcons first took on No. 13 Purdue and went down to the wire with the Boilermakers with a 25-23 score in both the first and third sets. As for the second set, the Orange and Brown faced Loyola Chicago, winning their first set of the season, but coming up short in the 3-1 final. BGSU will take on host Tennessee tomorrow (Aug. 27) at 11 a.m.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO