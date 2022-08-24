ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bgsufalcons.com

Falcons Battle DePaul to Scoreless Stalemate

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Bowling Green State University men's soccer team opened the 2022 regular-season schedule by battling DePaul University to a scoreless draw Friday afternoon (Aug. 26). The match was held at Wish Field. Brendan Graves made three saves in goal to earn the third shutout of his...
bgsufalcons.com

Falcons Fall To No. 13 Purdue, Loyola Chicago At Tennessee Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball program began the 2022 season on Friday (Aug. 26) with a pair of matches at the Tennessee Classic. The Falcons first took on No. 13 Purdue and went down to the wire with the Boilermakers with a 25-23 score in both the first and third sets. As for the second set, the Orange and Brown faced Loyola Chicago, winning their first set of the season, but coming up short in the 3-1 final. BGSU will take on host Tennessee tomorrow (Aug. 27) at 11 a.m.
