Local Air Force Recruiting Office Dedicated to Providing Career Opportunities to Citizens

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activitiesJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
thedallasnewera.com
Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy
Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
townelaker.com
A Message From the Mayor
Of the roughly 18,000 police departments across the United States, I confidently can tell you the Woodstock Police Department is among the very best. Our officers, under the leadership of our new chief, Robert Jones, and his predecessor, Calvin Moss, consistently serve our citizens well by centering their work around the department’s four core values: professionalism, integrity, service and teamwork.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program
ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Delta pilots to picket at Hartsfield-Jackson, nationwide ahead of Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pilots for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will picket at major airports nationwide - including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - on Sept. 1 to protest stagnant contract negotiations. On Friday, the Air Line Pilots Association, International, said Delta pilots are working under a contract negotiated in 2016.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
Clayton News Daily
Federal program offering discount for internet service
JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in Paulding County School District
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in one North Georgia school district. North Paulding High School (NPHS) made headlines in 2020 when photos circulated online showing overcrowded hallways and little social distancing during one of the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later and parents said nothing has changed.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
nypressnews.com
Shottenkirk Automotive buys Honda, Nissan and Hyundai dealerships
Shottenkirk Automotive Group has added three dealerships in Georgia, buying a trio of import stores in Rome, a city northwest of Atlanta, near the Alabama border. Shottenkirk bought the former Heritage Automotive Group’s Heritage Honda, Heritage Nissan and Heritage Hyundai dealerships. The transaction closed on July 15 and the...
fox5atlanta.com
More than a dozen Rome High School students arrested for fighting, part of nationwide trend
ROME, Ga. - Underage rage at Rome High School has led to classroom chaos. Rome police say officers have responded to multiple fights at the school over the last several days. Those fights landed 17 students in cuffs, charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. "What starts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
'The uptick is real' | Doctors warn of rise in RSV cases in Georgia
ATLANTA — Hospitals across metro Atlanta said they’re filled with patients, mostly children, contracting the respiratory virus: RSV. It often appears like a mild cold, but it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. Health officials said it's unusual to see this kind of RSV spread in...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home “swatted,” Rome police say
ROME, Ga. — Rome police said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was swatted early Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot multiple times at a house within the city limits.
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
CBS 46
Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources that could help
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Folks from all walks of life run into serious problems, and since 2016, consumer reporter Harry Samler has been helping metro Atlantans with everything from wage disputes and scams to debt collection and rental issues. Over the years, Better Call Harry has helped recover $4 million in damages and refunds to consumers.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Comments / 0