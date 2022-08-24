ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Local Air Force Recruiting Office Dedicated to Providing Career Opportunities to Citizens

By Technical Sergeant Takecia McDuffie
thedallasnewera.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedallasnewera.com

Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy

Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
DALLAS, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
townelaker.com

A Message From the Mayor

Of the roughly 18,000 police departments across the United States, I confidently can tell you the Woodstock Police Department is among the very best. Our officers, under the leadership of our new chief, Robert Jones, and his predecessor, Calvin Moss, consistently serve our citizens well by centering their work around the department’s four core values: professionalism, integrity, service and teamwork.
WOODSTOCK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, GA
Government
Marietta, GA
Government
City
Dallas, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Clayton News Daily

Federal program offering discount for internet service

JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Space Force#United States Air Force#Citizens#Marietta Ga 30064#Amazing#The Air Force
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

Shottenkirk Automotive buys Honda, Nissan and Hyundai dealerships

Shottenkirk Automotive Group has added three dealerships in Georgia, buying a trio of import stores in Rome, a city northwest of Atlanta, near the Alabama border. Shottenkirk bought the former Heritage Automotive Group’s Heritage Honda, Heritage Nissan and Heritage Hyundai dealerships. The transaction closed on July 15 and the...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
BREMEN, GA
CBS 46

Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources that could help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Folks from all walks of life run into serious problems, and since 2016, consumer reporter Harry Samler has been helping metro Atlantans with everything from wage disputes and scams to debt collection and rental issues. Over the years, Better Call Harry has helped recover $4 million in damages and refunds to consumers.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy