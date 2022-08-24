Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
White Eagle celebrates 85 years in Worcester, honors heritage at Polish Festival
WORCESTER, Mass. - The diverse culture in Worcester was on display yet again this weekend. Not long after the city's Italian population celebrated their heritage, the Polish population did the same Saturday. The White Eagle hosted its first annual Polish Festival, welcoming hundreds to try traditional Polish foods like kielbasa,...
valleyadvocate.com
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Free Cake
SHREWSBURY - Nothing Bundt Cakes, with a location at 98 Boston Turnpike, will celebrate its 25th birthday on Thursday, September 1. To mark the occasion, the first 250 guests on Thursday will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes is also...
Woodstock Fair back to normal — and better than ever — on Labor Day weekend
WOODSTOCK, Conn. — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodstock Fair will return to normal. In fact, the 161st edition of the annual Labor Day weekend fair — Sept. 2-5 this year — will be better than normal with a expanded carnival for smaller children, a bigger and better horse show and a goat exhibit.
theyankeexpress.com
Charlton’s Old Home Day offers new twists yet again
While there are many fairs and festivals in South Country and Central Massachusetts in the fall, none are quite so unique in ushering in autumn than Old Home Day in the town of Charlton. A tradition, Old Home Day in Charlton will take place on Labor Day weekend, boasting almost...
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday
Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWLP 22News
August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum
(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
Turnto10.com
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
franklincountynow.com
Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail
(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
‘This is our brotherhood’: Bikers gather to lay veteran with no family to rest
'No veteran should have to be buried alone': Vet groups, bikers gather to lay veteran with no family to rest 'No veteran should have to be buried alone': Vet groups, bikers gather to lay veteran with no family to rest. When Vietnam War veteran David Shea passed away, there was...
Fall Massachusetts fairs: The Big E, Marshfield Fair, Topsfield Fair and more bring fair foods, fun to the commonwealth
As summer draws to a close and fall begins to ramp up, several beloved annual fairs are returning across Massachusetts. The Big E and other agricultural fairs return to Massachusetts with entertainment, games and food, including chocolate covered bacon, deep-fried Oreos and “German fries.”. See below to learn more...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
FREE Horse-Drawn Wagon Tours of the Canal District!
FREE Horse-Drawn Wagon Tours of the Canal District! Enjoy a Worcester tradition–an exciting journey through Worcester’s Canal District! Learn about the city’s transition from farm to factory to beyond as told by trained tour guides and historical interpreters. Starting at 4:30pm, wagons leave every half hour with...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
msn.com
Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty
TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
