ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

White Eagle celebrates 85 years in Worcester, honors heritage at Polish Festival

WORCESTER, Mass. - The diverse culture in Worcester was on display yet again this weekend. Not long after the city's Italian population celebrated their heritage, the Polish population did the same Saturday. The White Eagle hosted its first annual Polish Festival, welcoming hundreds to try traditional Polish foods like kielbasa,...
WORCESTER, MA
valleyadvocate.com

A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift

Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!

September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
CLINTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlton, MA
City
Webster, MA
City
Dudley, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Charlton’s Old Home Day offers new twists yet again

While there are many fairs and festivals in South Country and Central Massachusetts in the fall, none are quite so unique in ushering in autumn than Old Home Day in the town of Charlton. A tradition, Old Home Day in Charlton will take place on Labor Day weekend, boasting almost...
CHARLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Alliance#Doldrums#Wdba#Westview Farm
MassLive.com

Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday

Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP 22News

August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
DEERFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail

(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
GREENFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

FREE Horse-Drawn Wagon Tours of the Canal District!

FREE Horse-Drawn Wagon Tours of the Canal District! Enjoy a Worcester tradition–an exciting journey through Worcester’s Canal District! Learn about the city’s transition from farm to factory to beyond as told by trained tour guides and historical interpreters. Starting at 4:30pm, wagons leave every half hour with...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA
msn.com

Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty

TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
TOLLAND, CT
WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy