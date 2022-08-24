Read full article on original website
California to Cover Aqueducts with Solar Panels to Cut Evaporation, Generate Electricity
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America’s worst drought in...
335-mile farmworker march to Sacramento completed, but Gov. Newsom vetoes their cause
Hundreds of California farmworkers and their supporters marched into Sacramento Friday, just in time for Governor Gavin Newsom to announce he's vetoing the bill they marched to support.
Newsom not planning to approve mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday morning he is not planning to approve a mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights. A statement from Newsom's Communications Director Erin Mellon says, "Newsom is eager to sign legislation that expands opportunity for agricultural workers to come together and be represented, and he supports changes to state law to make it easier for these workers to organize."
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Sacramento
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Sacramento Magazine
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
How one South Sacramento resident is fighting blight through code enforcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A collapsing ceiling, dry rot, water damage and much more—inspectors with Sacramento's building and code enforcement recently described one home in the Pocket area of Sacramento as an "attractive nuisance and blight." Neighbors told ABC10 that they grew restless over the past year because of...
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 Tickets One of the show-stopping aircraft that will appear in […]
sjvsun.com
After 355-mile march, UFW staring down another defeat at Newsom’s hands
As its members complete a 355-mile march from Delano to the California Capitol Building in Sacramento, it appears that the United Farm Workers will, for the second straight year, be spurned by Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the heart of the farmworkers’ march is a bill sitting on Newsom’s desk that...
6 People Injured, Including Five Children, In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured six people, including five children, Thursday evening in eastern Sacramento County. The crash happened in the 10200 block of Jackson road, near [..]
Elk Grove Citizen
Community gets a closer look at potential Elk Grove zoo
With the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society currently exploring the possibility of moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, the community was invited to share their thoughts on this proposal during a special Elk Grove City Council meeting. This well-attended gathering was held at the District56...
capradio.org
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘It’s become a problem again’: Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An RV fire in Sacramento on...
KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
KCRA.com
Blood emergency declared across the country. Here’s how people in the Sacramento area can help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you given blood lately? Vitalant has announced there is a blood emergency in the Sacramento region and across the country right now. Supplies have fallen by nearly 50% and Vitalant is urging eligible donors to give blood by scheduling an appointment right away. Officials said...
Almost 200 Sacramento County homeless residents die in 2021
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office recently reported the rise in deaths of unhoused residents from 137 in 2020 to 199 in 2021, noting that it was not the same annual incremental increases they'ves before. Since 2002, the number of unhoused residents dying in the county...
Sacramento approves bans on camping along American River, other public spaces
Sacramento County officials adopted a ban on camping on the American River Parkway and blocking city sidewalks and business entrances in an effort to crack down on homeless camps.
kubaradio.com
Sacramento Leaders Tightening Restrictions On Homeless Encampments
(Sacramento, CA) — Reaction is pouring in from community members after Sacramento leaders passed several ordinances aimed at restricting where homeless people in the city and county can camp. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that bans camping along the American River Parkway. It also extends to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Kiely Rodni’s remains confirmed, camping ban along American River, UC Davis aid to farmworkers
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
