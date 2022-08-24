ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Newsom not planning to approve mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday morning he is not planning to approve a mail-in election process for farmworkers' union voting rights. A statement from Newsom's Communications Director Erin Mellon says, "Newsom is eager to sign legislation that expands opportunity for agricultural workers to come together and be represented, and he supports changes to state law to make it easier for these workers to organize."
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
wanderwithwonder.com

Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country

California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Community gets a closer look at potential Elk Grove zoo

With the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society currently exploring the possibility of moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, the community was invited to share their thoughts on this proposal during a special Elk Grove City Council meeting. This well-attended gathering was held at the District56...
ELK GROVE, CA
capradio.org

Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device

In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
kubaradio.com

Sacramento Leaders Tightening Restrictions On Homeless Encampments

(Sacramento, CA) — Reaction is pouring in from community members after Sacramento leaders passed several ordinances aimed at restricting where homeless people in the city and county can camp. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that bans camping along the American River Parkway. It also extends to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.
SACRAMENTO, CA

