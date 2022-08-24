Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic lung disease marked by chronic and excessive lung inflammation, mucus retention, and airway obstruction due to recurrent bacterial and viral infections. While it has been known for some time that increased cytokine interleukin-8 (IL-8) production results in hyperinflammation like that seen in CF, the exact underlying mechanisms remain debatable. A research team from Japan decided to investigate these mechanisms using molecular techniques on lung epithelial cells of patients with CF.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO