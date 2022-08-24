There is a connection between obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and sleep issues in young individuals, and a theoretical framework has been developed to explain how these diseases can reinforce 1 another. The model’s underlying hypothesis contends that OCD symptoms shorten sleep time (for example, through increased arousal and later bedtime), which worsens OCD symptoms during the day and into the evening and reinforces the idea. The current inflow of data on sleep issues in young OCD sufferers may or may not be consistent with this hypothesis. The main goals of this systematic review were to describe sleep issues in young OCD patients and assess whether more recent data were consistent with more established theoretical hypotheses. The results of 20 research showed a significant prevalence of sleep issues in young OCD patients and provided evidence for a reciprocal association. Because studies usually did not evaluate the hypothesized relationships it proposed, the model has only tepid support. A secondary goal was to evaluate the effects of co-morbidities and the developmental stage. According to research, comorbid anxiety disorders may first cause sleep issues in children, but with time, they start to maintain each other. As people get older, comorbid depression seems to get worse. Future directions, constraints, and clinical implications are considered.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO