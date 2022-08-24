Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism
There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
YOGA・
Psych Centra
Self-Care Ideas and Activities for Stress
Self-care habits — from basic hygiene to spending time in nature — can help you reduce stress. When you experience stress, it’s tempting to shut down or put yourself last. It seems easier to focus on others rather than prioritize your needs, even when you need care and self-love.
Is Back To School Anxiety Affecting Your Child?
Getting back to school can be stressful for parents and their children, with some kids experiencing anxiety, mood swings, or behavioral problems. These five methods will help you manage your child's emotions and behavior and allow them to flourish.
KIDS・
physiciansweekly.com
Sleep Problems in Adolescents and Children with OCD
There is a connection between obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and sleep issues in young individuals, and a theoretical framework has been developed to explain how these diseases can reinforce 1 another. The model’s underlying hypothesis contends that OCD symptoms shorten sleep time (for example, through increased arousal and later bedtime), which worsens OCD symptoms during the day and into the evening and reinforces the idea. The current inflow of data on sleep issues in young OCD sufferers may or may not be consistent with this hypothesis. The main goals of this systematic review were to describe sleep issues in young OCD patients and assess whether more recent data were consistent with more established theoretical hypotheses. The results of 20 research showed a significant prevalence of sleep issues in young OCD patients and provided evidence for a reciprocal association. Because studies usually did not evaluate the hypothesized relationships it proposed, the model has only tepid support. A secondary goal was to evaluate the effects of co-morbidities and the developmental stage. According to research, comorbid anxiety disorders may first cause sleep issues in children, but with time, they start to maintain each other. As people get older, comorbid depression seems to get worse. Future directions, constraints, and clinical implications are considered.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms
If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Over 60, sedentary and watching TV: bad combination for dementia risk, study says
A new study says what people do while they're sitting matters -- and shifting from passive to active sedentary behaviors, such as TV viewing to laptop use, may reduce dementia risk.
psychologytoday.com
Helping Kids Cope With Hardships
Children will face hardships at various points in their lives. When supporting a child through hardship, steps include processing emotions, releasing them in a healthy way, and finding calming techniques. Having an array of coping strategies can give kids the tools needed to overcome current and future difficulties. As much...
KIDS・
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
healthcareguys.com
How to Relieve Pain From Spinal Stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a common cause of chronic back pain. With chronic back pain, patients may lose the ability to partake in the activities that they used to love. Thankfully, there are several ways to resolve spinal stenosis pain. What Causes Pain From Spinal Stenosis?. Not all cases of spinal...
MedicalXpress
Sleep disturbances common among COVID long-haulers, data shows
Sleep disturbances among COVID-19 long-haulers appear to be quite common according to data from Cleveland Clinic. "A lot of patients are complaining of non-restorative sleep, fatigue, brain fog, restless sleep, and insomnia. These are the most common complaints that we see in the clinic every day," said Cinthya Pena, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
‘Oh well, wine o’clock’: what midlife women say about drinking and why it’s hard to stop
New research finds women’s relationship with alcohol can differ depending on their social class – for some it’s a social celebration, for others relief from loneliness and stress
psychologytoday.com
Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?
BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
The 5 Worst Foods for Sleep, According to a Sleep Expert
Food gives you the energy you need to function. That said, you may want to avoid having certain foods at night: Caffeinated drinks and chocolate are among the worst foods for sleep, just to name a few. With busy lives and so many distractions, it's hard enough to get the...
I’m a doctor and here’s why delaying the menopause could help you live longer
DELAYING the menopause could help women live longer, an award-winning scientist has claimed. Dr Jennifer Garrison, who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, said the hormonal change caused by the menopause triggered “faster” aging across the rest of the body. Dr Garrison told the Life Itself...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
3 Healthy Habits That Practically Guarantee A Longer Life, According To Experts
Living a healthy lifestyle and preventing illness to the best of your ability is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration (oftentimes drinking more water than you think!), exercising regularly, and having a consistent sleep schedule. While you can’t possibly prepare for all the ups-and-downs life will throw at you, health experts do recommend following 3 go-to tips to promote optimal health as you age. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health and author of Recipe for Survival.
