psychologytoday.com

How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism

There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
Psych Centra

Self-Care Ideas and Activities for Stress

Self-care habits — from basic hygiene to spending time in nature — can help you reduce stress. When you experience stress, it’s tempting to shut down or put yourself last. It seems easier to focus on others rather than prioritize your needs, even when you need care and self-love.
Pocono Update

Is Back To School Anxiety Affecting Your Child?

Getting back to school can be stressful for parents and their children, with some kids experiencing anxiety, mood swings, or behavioral problems. These five methods will help you manage your child's emotions and behavior and allow them to flourish.
physiciansweekly.com

Sleep Problems in Adolescents and Children with OCD

There is a connection between obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and sleep issues in young individuals, and a theoretical framework has been developed to explain how these diseases can reinforce 1 another. The model’s underlying hypothesis contends that OCD symptoms shorten sleep time (for example, through increased arousal and later bedtime), which worsens OCD symptoms during the day and into the evening and reinforces the idea. The current inflow of data on sleep issues in young OCD sufferers may or may not be consistent with this hypothesis. The main goals of this systematic review were to describe sleep issues in young OCD patients and assess whether more recent data were consistent with more established theoretical hypotheses. The results of 20 research showed a significant prevalence of sleep issues in young OCD patients and provided evidence for a reciprocal association. Because studies usually did not evaluate the hypothesized relationships it proposed, the model has only tepid support. A secondary goal was to evaluate the effects of co-morbidities and the developmental stage. According to research, comorbid anxiety disorders may first cause sleep issues in children, but with time, they start to maintain each other. As people get older, comorbid depression seems to get worse. Future directions, constraints, and clinical implications are considered.
Gillian May

Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms

If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.
Medical News Today

What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
psychologytoday.com

Helping Kids Cope With Hardships

Children will face hardships at various points in their lives. When supporting a child through hardship, steps include processing emotions, releasing them in a healthy way, and finding calming techniques. Having an array of coping strategies can give kids the tools needed to overcome current and future difficulties. As much...
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
healthcareguys.com

How to Relieve Pain From Spinal Stenosis?

Spinal stenosis is a common cause of chronic back pain. With chronic back pain, patients may lose the ability to partake in the activities that they used to love. Thankfully, there are several ways to resolve spinal stenosis pain. What Causes Pain From Spinal Stenosis?. Not all cases of spinal...
MedicalXpress

Sleep disturbances common among COVID long-haulers, data shows

Sleep disturbances among COVID-19 long-haulers appear to be quite common according to data from Cleveland Clinic. "A lot of patients are complaining of non-restorative sleep, fatigue, brain fog, restless sleep, and insomnia. These are the most common complaints that we see in the clinic every day," said Cinthya Pena, MD, sleep specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
psychologytoday.com

Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?

BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
MedicalXpress

Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms

Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
shefinds

3 Healthy Habits That Practically Guarantee A Longer Life, According To Experts

Living a healthy lifestyle and preventing illness to the best of your ability is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration (oftentimes drinking more water than you think!), exercising regularly, and having a consistent sleep schedule. While you can’t possibly prepare for all the ups-and-downs life will throw at you, health experts do recommend following 3 go-to tips to promote optimal health as you age. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health and author of Recipe for Survival.
