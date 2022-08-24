Read full article on original website
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Concert goers thought the man might carry out a mass shooting. Police now say it was something else.
Police accused a Washington man of plotting a mass shooting at a concert. The truth may be more benign but concert goers' concerns were real.
Three off-duty Dutch commandos shot outside Indianapolis hotel
Three Dutch soldiers who were in Indianapolis for training exercises were shot and wounded outside a hotel in what appeared to be an “altercation”, it was reported.On Saturday, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence identified the three men as Dutch soldiers from the Commando Corps who were on exercises in southern Indiana. The Dutch defence ministry said in a statement that one of the three men was in a critical condition and the other two were stable.The incident occurred around 3.30am at Hampton Inn on South Meridian Street and West Maryland Street.Fox59 reported that the Dutch soldiers were training at...
