Three Dutch soldiers who were in Indianapolis for training exercises were shot and wounded outside a hotel in what appeared to be an “altercation”, it was reported.On Saturday, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence identified the three men as Dutch soldiers from the Commando Corps who were on exercises in southern Indiana. The Dutch defence ministry said in a statement that one of the three men was in a critical condition and the other two were stable.The incident occurred around 3.30am at Hampton Inn on South Meridian Street and West Maryland Street.Fox59 reported that the Dutch soldiers were training at...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO