dallasposttrib.com
“White Only” Sign
“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail
Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
irvingweekly.com
Award-Winning Freshman Starts Her Next Chapter at South Irving Collegiate Academy
Irving ISD’s newest collegiate academy, South Irving Collegiate Academy, officially opened its doors on Monday, August 15 to over 100 students. Among those students is 14-year-old Angelina Martinez. Martinez has aspirations of a career in the cyber security field, which prompted her decision to apply to, and attend, South Irving Collegiate Academy.
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
eaglenationonline.com
Foreign exchange student reflects on life in Prosper
The time had finally come. Junior Anabel Halbach traveled 10 hours and 59 minutes by plane – A total 5,307 miles from her home town in Germany to her new home for the next 10 months. “It was always a dream of mine to come here,” Halbach said. “And...
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
msn.com
New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas
Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
fox4news.com
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
fortworthreport.org
‘This is new to us’: Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million to state under Robin Hood law
Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million from local taxpayers to the state of Texas under the so-called Robin Hood law — a first in the district’s history. Despite more than eight in 10 students coming from low-income families, Fort Worth ISD is now considered property rich in the eyes of a nearly three-decade-old law that requires funds from wealthier districts to be redistributed to poorer districts. The law is often referred to as Robin Hood, or recapture, and examines districts’ taxes to determine whether money is taken or given.
wdfxfox34.com
Top Three Best Advice Tips for Getting a Dental Implant From a Patient’s Perspective
Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/top-three-best-advice-tips-for-getting-a-dental-implant-from-a-patients-perspective/. Today, we want to share the top three best advice tips for getting a dental implant at Family Dentistry of Frisco. This is a fictional story that is based on the reviews of our patients about their experiences at Family Dentistry of Frisco. Hello, my name...
North Texas Wants to Know: Why and how has society become increasingly violent and short-tempered?
Violent crime is up among teenagers, even as the overall rate, is down compared to 2021, crimonologists say. What’s driving the increase in deadly shootings among young people and leading to more arguments ending in violence?
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
Report say this is the best place to eat Filipino food in Texas
If there's one thing to know about North Texas; it's that there is so much to eat here, including great Filipino food.
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat Homelessness
Homelessness is starting to become the norm when you go city by city. You see homeless people on street corners, asking for money in parking lots. Dallas Deputy City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said the city is seeing an increase in shelter space due to “record inflation, the housing crisis, and the aftereffects of an economic downturn.”
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
Dallas Police give special shoutout to its dog officers for National Dog Day
It looks like North Texas is getting in on the celebrations as well. The Dallas Police Department is celebrating their furry companions on Twitter.
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity
Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
