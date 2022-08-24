ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award-Winning Freshman Starts Her Next Chapter at South Irving Collegiate Academy

Irving ISD’s newest collegiate academy, South Irving Collegiate Academy, officially opened its doors on Monday, August 15 to over 100 students. Among those students is 14-year-old Angelina Martinez. Martinez has aspirations of a career in the cyber security field, which prompted her decision to apply to, and attend, South Irving Collegiate Academy.
