Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, August 25, 2022
08/10/22 – 7:14 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 08/10/22 – 12:58 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 600 block of 35th Street. 08/10/22...
Pen City Current
Benjamin added to LCEDG staff
Now that I'm retired - kinda -, I thought it was a great fit for me. I am very passionate about this work.”. Dr. Weiss brings extensive college experience to CAC. The high school students of Lee County are the lifeblood of the county, and we would no longer have viable communities if they continue to leave in droves.”
Pen City Current
Jordan's Way finds 'way" back to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - Kris Rotunda helped raise close to $40,000 in March of 2021 for the Fort Madison PAW Animal Shelter. This year he wants blow the roof off the place. Rotunda's Jordan's Way program is a 4-hour live video blog in a zany format that has no agenda but to raise funds for animal shelters across the country.
Pen City Current
Viking cruise patrons get special treatment
Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Deborah “Debbie” Colleen Kohlmorgan, 70, Keokuk
Deborah “Debbie” Colleen Kohlmorgan, 70 of Keokuk, IA died August 25, 2022 at her home. Debbie was born November 22, 1951 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Dale Floyd and June Colleen Farnsworth Miller. She graduated from Keokuk Senior High School with the Class of 1970. On October...
Pen City Current
Parents are the gears that turn the booster programs
I sat about a month ago with FMHS Athletic Booster president Mark Cartwright in the MPR room at Fort Madison High School. I saw a man tired... a retired veteran who spends most of his time at the high school athletic facilities representing the Fort Madison Athletic Boosters. What he should be doing is enjoying the downhill ride of life on that three-wheeled motorcycle his famous for zoom, zooming around town on.
Pen City Current
Hounds keep Keokuk in check in season-opener
KEOKUK — Opening games are never works of art, which is why you just want to win and keep moving ahead. It’s what Fort Madison football coach Derek Doherty said his team is going to do after Friday’s 22-13 win over Keokuk at Calvert Stadium. The Bloodhounds...
Pen City Current
HTC brings lofty expectations into 2022 season
FORT MADISON - It sounds strange to say it, given the fact that Holy Trinity has made so many state tournament trips in its volleyball history. But the Crusaders’ journey to the Class 1A state semifinals was important for so many players who hadn’t been to the tournament before.
Pen City Current
Ground game intact, but Hawks fall in heart-breaker to VB
DONNELLSON - Central Lee's ground game was on full display Friday night in the season opener, but a failed-two point conversion left the Hawks just short of their first win since 2019. Junior quarterback Cory Jones threw for just one yard on one completion on the night, but the Hawks...
