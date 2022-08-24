ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, August 25, 2022

08/10/22 – 7:14 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 08/10/22 – 12:58 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 600 block of 35th Street. 08/10/22...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Benjamin added to LCEDG staff

Now that I'm retired - kinda -, I thought it was a great fit for me. I am very passionate about this work.”. Dr. Weiss brings extensive college experience to CAC. The high school students of Lee County are the lifeblood of the county, and we would no longer have viable communities if they continue to leave in droves.”
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Jordan's Way finds 'way" back to Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - Kris Rotunda helped raise close to $40,000 in March of 2021 for the Fort Madison PAW Animal Shelter. This year he wants blow the roof off the place. Rotunda's Jordan's Way program is a 4-hour live video blog in a zany format that has no agenda but to raise funds for animal shelters across the country.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Viking cruise patrons get special treatment

Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Fort Madison, IA
Lee County, IA
Crime & Safety
Fort Madison, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, IA
Pen City Current

Parents are the gears that turn the booster programs

I sat about a month ago with FMHS Athletic Booster president Mark Cartwright in the MPR room at Fort Madison High School. I saw a man tired... a retired veteran who spends most of his time at the high school athletic facilities representing the Fort Madison Athletic Boosters. What he should be doing is enjoying the downhill ride of life on that three-wheeled motorcycle his famous for zoom, zooming around town on.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds keep Keokuk in check in season-opener

KEOKUK — Opening games are never works of art, which is why you just want to win and keep moving ahead. It’s what Fort Madison football coach Derek Doherty said his team is going to do after Friday’s 22-13 win over Keokuk at Calvert Stadium. The Bloodhounds...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

HTC brings lofty expectations into 2022 season

FORT MADISON - It sounds strange to say it, given the fact that Holy Trinity has made so many state tournament trips in its volleyball history. But the Crusaders’ journey to the Class 1A state semifinals was important for so many players who hadn’t been to the tournament before.
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Sex Abuse#Police#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime#Human Services
Pen City Current

Ground game intact, but Hawks fall in heart-breaker to VB

DONNELLSON - Central Lee's ground game was on full display Friday night in the season opener, but a failed-two point conversion left the Hawks just short of their first win since 2019. Junior quarterback Cory Jones threw for just one yard on one completion on the night, but the Hawks...
DONNELLSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy