News & Information

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF., August 24, 2022- In partnership with the County of Ventura, Shangri-La, and Step Up on Second, the City is pleased to announce an award of $27 million dollars in grant funding to convert the Quality Inn & Suites motel into 77 units of permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless.

On notification of the grant award, Mayor Bob Engler said, "Securing this essential funding to address homelessness in our community is among the most significant events in the City's history. The collaborative efforts by our city staff and agency partners are exemplary. I am proud of everyone involved and eager to see this innovative project come to fruition and become a place of safety, hope, and healing for those experiencing homelessness.”

Addressing homelessness has been a consistent City Council priority. The state’s Homekey program has offered a rare opportunity to leverage substantial resources to meet this challenge in our community. With unanimous support from City Council and the County Board of Supervisors to apply for the funds, an extensive, compelling application was submitted to the state for consideration. After a lengthy and thorough review process, the Governor’s Office announced the City of Thousand Oaks as a recipient of its Homekey Round 2 awards.

“At long last, Thousand Oaks will have a much-needed permanent supportive housing facility with wrap-around services. This historic development took years of focus, collaboration, and outreach to residents, starting with the Council Ad Hoc Committee in 2018," said Councilmember Claudia Bill-de la Peña. "I am absolutely thrilled funding is finally secured, and we can now take significant action toward providing for the most vulnerable in our city.”

This multi-agency effort to reduce project costs and make the grant award possible included:

· City of Thousand Oaks contributing $1.8 million from its Housing Successor Fund Budget and waiving multiple permitting fees estimated at an additional $25,000 to support the project.

· County of Ventura has committed a total of $6.6 million from multiple sources of funding to support the project.

· Conejo Valley Recreation and Park District has agreed to waive $952,875 in Quimby Fees to support the project.

“I am immensely proud of our team’s collective work along with partners to successfully compete for these invaluable Project Homekey funds,” said City Manager Andrew Powers. “When complete next year, this project’s 77 units will represent the most substantive investment in permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless ever in Eastern Ventura County. A huge thank you goes out to Assemblymember Irwin for her tireless effort to ensure that this funding came to Thousand Oaks.”

Currently, there are very few housing resources in eastern Ventura County, making this a critical move toward providing high-quality and effective resources for persons experiencing homelessness.

“We are so grateful for the support of the City's elected officials and the tremendous efforts of, and partnership with, the City's leadership and partners to bring this timely and much-needed housing to the Thousand Oaks community,” said Dr. Sevet Johnson, County Executive Officer

To learn more about the City’s ongoing and multifaceted efforts to address homelessness and find project updates, please visit www.toaks.org/homekey.

###