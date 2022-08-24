ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
TOP HONORS: Local College Earns ‘Best Value’ Top 30 Ranking

We can't argue the fact that life, in general, is more pricey these days, but the cost of a college education is something that has always brought about a great deal of concern for families. As borrowers across the state just learned about the President's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, on the minds of prospective college students and their families is likely the affordability of getting a college education.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials

KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says

A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs

RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund

A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Putnam Service Dogs Seeks Volunteer Puppy Raisers

Here’s what Janet Barnetta, the raiser of Danny, says about raising him for Putnam Service Dogs: “I loved raising him. I loved saving a dog, and I love seeing how he’s helping someone and changing their life.”. Danny came from North Shore Animal League America as a...
DANBURY, CT
Port Jervis graduate comes home to run the schools

PORT JERVIS — Thirty-seven years after graduation, a Port Jervis graduate is coming home to run the schools. To John Bell, this is a pivotal time in the history of the school district as the district is going through its largest capital project. Meanwhile, it is time to help students get back on track after more than two years of the pandemic.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Newburgh Man Confesses To Killing Missing Teacher

A Hudson Valley man has confessed to killing a missing teacher and will provide information to police to help find her body. Orange County resident Matthew Mercado, age 39, of Newburgh, made the admission in court on Thursday, Aug. 25, while pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jessica Lopez, also of Newburgh, who has been missing since 2019.
NEWBURGH, NY
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try

Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
NEWBURGH, NY
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY

