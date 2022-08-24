ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At 25, Maxwell Frost aims to be the first Gen-Z congressman

After clinching the Democratic primary in Florida's 10th district, 25-year-old Maxwell Frost is looking to become the first Gen Zer to serve in Congress. NBC News' Maya Eaglin talked with Frost about the campaign's strategy, corralling in donations and how age can pose both challenges and optimism during a run for office. Aug. 24, 2022.
