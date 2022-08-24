Controlled drug delivery and cell adhesion for bone tissue regeneration by Keplerate polyoxometalate (Mo)/metronidazole/PMMA scaffolds

Read full article on original website
Augmenting apoptosis-mediated anticancer activity of lactoperoxidase and lactoferrin by nanocombination with copper and iron hybrid nanometals
There is an urgent need in the medicinal fields to discover biocompatible nanoformulations with low cytotoxicity, which provide new strategies for promising therapies for several types of tumors. Bovine lactoperoxidase (LP) and lactoferrin (LF) have recently attracted attention in medicine for their antitumor activities with recognized safety pattern. Both LP and LF are suitable proteins to be coated or adsorbed to Cu and Fe nanometals for developing stable nanoformulations that boost immunity and strong anticancer effects. New nanometals of Cu and Fe NPs embedded in LP and LF forming novel nanocombinations of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs had a spherical shape with an average nanosize of about 21Â nm. The combination of LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs significantly exhibited the highest growth inhibitory efficacy, in terms of effectively lowering the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values, against Caco-2, HepG2 and MCF7 cells comparing to nanometals, LP, LF and individual nanoproteins (LP-CNPs or LF-FNPs). The highest apoptotic effect of this nanocombination (LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs) was confirmed by the highest percentages of annexin-stained apoptotic cells and G0 population with the strongest alteration in the expression of two well-characterized apoptosis guards (p53 and Bcl-2) and the maximum suppression in the proliferation marker (Ki-67). Also, the in silico analysis predicted that LP-CNPs and LF-FNPs enhanced AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK, p53 activator) activity and inhibited cancer migration-related proteases (cathepsin B and matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)-9). Our results offer for the first time that these novel nanocombinations of LP and LF were superior in their selectivity and apoptosis-mediating anticancer activity to Cu and Fe nanometals as well as the free form of these proteins or their individual nanoforms.
Atomic transistors based on seamless lateral metal-semiconductor junctions with a sub-1-nm transfer length
The edge-to-edge connected metal-semiconductor junction (MSJ) for two-dimensional (2D) transistors has the potential to reduce the contact length while improving the performance of the devices. However, typical 2D materials are thermally and chemically unstable, which impedes the reproducible achievement of high-quality edge contacts. Here we present a scalable synthetic strategy to fabricate low-resistance edge contacts to atomic transistors using a thermally stable 2D metal, PtTe2. The use of PtTe2 as an epitaxial template enables the lateral growth of monolayer MoS2 to achieve a PtTe2-MoS2 MSJ with the thinnest possible, seamless atomic interface. The synthesized lateral heterojunction enables the reduced dimensions of Schottky barriers and enhanced carrier injection compared to counterparts composed of a vertical 3D metal contact. Furthermore, facile position-selected growth of PtTe2-MoS2 MSJ arrays using conventional lithography can facilitate the design of device layouts with high processability, while providing low contact resistivity and ultrashort transfer length on wafer scales.
Hole doping in a negative charge transfer insulator
RENiO3 is a negative charge transfer energy system and exhibits a temperature-driven metal-insulator transition (MIT), which is also accompanied by a bond disproportionation (BD) transition. In order to explore how hole doping affects the BD transition, we have investigated the electronic structure of single-crystalline thin films of Nd1âˆ’xCaxNiO3 by synchrotron based experiments and ab-initio calculations. Here we show that for a small value of x, the doped holes are localized on one or more Ni sites around the dopant Ca2+ ions, while the BD state for the rest of the lattice remains intact. The effective charge transfer energy (Î”) increases with Ca concentration and the formation of BD phase is not favored above a critical x, suppressing the insulating phase. Our present study firmly demonstrates that the appearance of BD mode is essential for the MIT of the RENiO3 series.
Dynamic patterning of microparticles with acoustic impulse control
This paper describes the use of impulse control of an acoustic field to create complex and precise particle patterns and then dynamically manipulate them. We first demonstrate that the motion of a particle in an acoustic field depends on the applied impulse and three distinct regimes can be identified. The high impulse regime is the well established mode where particles travel to the force minima of an applied continuous acoustic field. In contrast acoustic field switching in the low impulse regime results in a force field experienced by the particle equal to the time weighted average of the constituent force fields. We demonstrate via simulation and experiment that operating in the low impulse regime facilitates an intuitive and modular route to forming complex patterns of particles. The intermediate impulse regime is shown to enable more localised manipulation of particles. In addition to patterning, we demonstrate a set of impulse control tools to clear away undesired particles to further increase the contrast of the pattern against background. We combine these tools to create high contrast patterns as well as moving and re-configuring them. These techniques have applications in areas such as tissue engineering where they will enable complex, high fidelity cell patterns.
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Efficient DNA fluorescence labeling via base excision trapping
Fluorescence labeling of DNAs is broadly useful, but methods for labeling are expensive and labor-intensive. Here we describe a general method for fluorescence labeling of oligonucleotides readily and cost-efficiently via base excision trapping (BETr), employing deaminated DNA bases to mark label positions, which are excised by base excision repair enzymes generating AP sites. Specially designed aminooxy-substituted rotor dyes trap the AP sites, yielding high emission intensities. BETr is orthogonal to DNA synthesis by polymerases, enabling multi-uracil incorporation into an amplicon and in situ BETr labeling without washing. BETr also enables labeling of dsDNA such as genomic DNA at a high labeling density in a single tube by use of nick translation. Use of two different deaminated bases facilitates two-color site-specific labeling. Use of a multi-labeled DNA construct as a bright fluorescence tag is demonstrated through the conjugation to an antibody for imaging proteins. Finally, double-strand selectivity of a repair enzyme is harnessed in sensitive reporting on the presence of a target DNA or RNA in a mixture with isothermal turnover and single nucleotide specificity. Overall, the results document a convenient and versatile method for general fluorescence labeling of DNAs.
Femtosecond laser hierarchical surface restructuring for next generation neural interfacing electrodes and microelectrode arrays
Long-term implantable neural interfacing devices are able to diagnose, monitor, and treat many cardiac, neurological, retinal and hearing disorders through nerve stimulation, as well as sensing and recording electrical signals to and from neural tissue. To improve specificity, functionality, and performance of these devices, the electrodes and microelectrode arrays-that are the basis of most emerging devices-must be further miniaturized and must possess exceptional electrochemical performance and charge exchange characteristics with neural tissue. In this report, we show for the first time that the electrochemical performance of femtosecond-laser hierarchically-restructured electrodes can be tuned to yield unprecedented performance values that significantly exceed those reported in the literature, e.g. charge storage capacity and specific capacitance were shown to have improved by two orders of magnitude and over 700-fold, respectively, compared to un-restructured electrodes. Additionally, correlation amongst laser parameters, electrochemical performance and surface parameters of the electrodes was established, and while performance metrics exhibit a relatively consistent increasing behavior with laser parameters, surface parameters tend to follow a less predictable trend negating a direct relationship between these surface parameters and performance. To answer the question of what drives such performance and tunability, and whether the widely adopted reasoning of increased surface area and roughening of the electrodes are the key contributors to the observed increase in performance, cross-sectional analysis of the electrodes using focused ion beam shows, for the first time, the existence of subsurface features that may have contributed to the observed electrochemical performance enhancements. This report is the first time that such performance enhancement and tunability are reported for femtosecond-laser hierarchically-restructured electrodes for neural interfacing applications.
Tungsten oxide/fullerene-based nanocomposites as electrocatalysts and parasitic reactions inhibitors for VO/VO in mixed-acids
The relatively high cost of all-vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) limits their widespread deployment. Enhancing the kinetics of the electrochemical reactions is needed to increase the power density and energy efficiency of the VRFB, and hence decrease the kWh cost of VRFBs. In this work, hydrothermally synthesized hydrated tungsten oxide (HWO) nanoparticles, C76, and C76/HWO were deposited on carbon cloth electrodes and tested as electrocatalysts for the VO2+/VO2+ redox reactions. Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopy (FESEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HR-TEM,), X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and contact angle measurements were used to characterize the electrodes' material. The addition of the C76 fullerene to HWO was found to boost the electrode kinetics towards the VO2+/VO2+ redox reaction, by enhancing the conductivity and providing oxygenated functional groups at its surface. A composite of HWO/C76 (50 wt% C76) was found to be the optimum for the VO2+/VO2+ reaction, showing a Î”Ep of 176Â mV, compared to 365Â mV in the case of untreated carbon cloth (UCC). Besides, HWO/C76 composites showed a significant inhibition effect for the parasitic chlorine evolution reaction due to the W-OH functional groups.
LITOS: a versatile LED illumination tool for optogenetic stimulation
Optogenetics has become a key tool to manipulate biological processes with high spatio-temporal resolution. Recently, a number of commercial and open-source multi-well illumination devices have been developed to provide throughput in optogenetics experiments. However, available commercial devices remain expensive and lack flexibility, while open-source solutions require programming knowledge and/or include complex assembly processes. We present a LED Illumination Tool for Optogenetic Stimulation (LITOS) based on an assembled printed circuit board controlling a commercially available 32"‰Ã—"‰64 LED matrix as illumination source. LITOS can be quickly assembled without any soldering, and includes an easy-to-use interface, accessible via a website hosted on the device itself. Complex light stimulation patterns can easily be programmed without coding expertise. LITOS can be used with different formats of multi-well plates, petri dishes, and flasks. We validated LITOS by measuring the activity of the MAPK/ERK signaling pathway in response to different dynamic light stimulation regimes using FGFR1 and Raf optogenetic actuators. LITOS can uniformly stimulate all the cells in a well and allows for flexible temporal stimulation schemes. LITOS's affordability and ease of use aims at democratizing optogenetics in any laboratory.
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
High-surface-area corundum nanoparticles by resistive hotspot-induced phase transformation
High-surface-area Î±-Al2O3 nanoparticles are used in high-strength ceramics and stable catalyst supports. The production of Î±-Al2O3 by phase transformation from Î³-Al2O3 is hampered by a high activation energy barrier, which usually requires extended high-temperature annealing (~1500"‰K,"‰>"‰10"‰h) and suffers from aggregation. Here, we report the synthesis of dehydrated Î±-Al2O3 nanoparticles (phase purity ~100%, particle size ~23"‰nm, surface area ~65 m2 gâˆ’1) by a pulsed direct current Joule heating of Î³-Al2O3. The phase transformation is completed at a reduced bulk temperature and duration (~573"‰K,"‰<"‰1"‰s) via an intermediate Î´Ê¹-Al2O3 phase. Numerical simulations reveal the resistive hotspot-induced local heating in the pulsed current process enables the rapid transformation. Theoretical calculations show the topotactic transition (from Î³- to Î´Ê¹- to Î±-Al2O3) is driven by their surface energy differences. The Î±-Al2O3 nanoparticles are sintered to nanograined ceramics with hardness superior to commercial alumina and approaching that of sapphire.
Abrupt drainage of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia, observed by satellite in 2020
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 190 (2022) Cite this article. Glacial lakes are increasing in number and extent under a warming climate. Despite demand for lake monitoring and understanding outburst mechanisms, studies of large outburst events are sparse. Here we report an outburst of Lago Greve, a large proglacial lake in Chilean Patagonia. During the event in April"“July 2020, the lake level dropped by 18.3"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰m and the area decreased by 14.5"‰Â±"‰0.02"‰km2. The total water discharge was 3.7"‰Â±"‰0.2"‰km3, which is one of the largest glacial lake outbursts ever reported in satellite era. Satellite data indicated the collapse of a bump near the lake outlet triggered the event, by initiating erosion of the bank and bed of the outlet stream. Satellite gravimetry captured a signal of the event, although the magnitude of the corresponding mass change was inconsistent with the drained water mass. Our study demonstrated the potential for observing lake outburst using satellite imagery, altimetry, photogrammetry, and gravimetry.
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
LED-pump-X-ray-multiprobe crystallography for sub-second timescales
The visualization of chemical processes that occur in the solid-state is key to the design of new functional materials. One of the challenges in these studies is to monitor the processes across a range of timescales in real-time. Here, we present a pump-multiprobe single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) technique for studying photoexcited solid-state species with millisecond-to-minute lifetimes. We excite using pulsed LEDs and synchronise to a gated X-ray detector to collect 3D structures with sub-second time resolution while maximising photo-conversion and minimising beam damage. Our implementation provides complete control of the pump-multiprobe sequencing and can access a range of timescales using the same setup. Using LEDs allows variation of the intensity and pulse width and ensures uniform illumination of the crystal, spreading the energy load in time and space. We demonstrate our method by studying the variable-temperature kinetics of photo-activated linkage isomerism in [Pd(Bu4dien)(NO2)][BPh4] single-crystals. We further show that our method extends to following indicative Bragg reflections with a continuous readout Timepix3 detector chip. Our approach is applicable to a range of physical and biological processes that occur on millisecond and slower timescales, which cannot be studied using existing techniques.
Quantum gates activated with laser precision
A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
Cytoskeletal assembly in axonal outgrowth and regeneration analyzed on the nanoscale
The axonal cytoskeleton is organized in a highly periodic structure, the membrane-associated periodic skeleton (MPS), which is essential to maintain the structure and function of the axon. Here, we use stimulated emission depletion microscopy of primary rat cortical neurons in microfluidic chambers to analyze the temporal and spatial sequence of MPS formation at the distal end of growing axons and during regeneration after axotomy. We demonstrate that the MPS does not extend continuously into the growing axon but develops from patches of periodic Î²II-spectrin arrangements that grow and coalesce into a continuous scaffold. We estimate that the underlying sequence of assembly, elongation, and subsequent coalescence of periodic Î²II-spectrin patches takes around 15Â h. Strikingly, we find that development of the MPS occurs faster in regenerating axons after axotomy and note marked differences in the morphology of the growth cone and adjacent axonal regions between regenerating and unlesioned axons. Moreover, we find that inhibition of the spectrin-cleaving enzyme calpain accelerates MPS formation in regenerating axons and increases the number of regenerating axons after axotomy. Taken together, we provide here a detailed nanoscale analysis of MPS development in growing axons.
High-performance paper-based biocathode fabricated by screen-printing an improved mesoporous carbon ink and by oriented immobilization of bilirubin oxidase
In this study, the performance of a paper-based, screen-printed biofuel cell with mesoporous MgO-templated carbon (MgOC) electrodes was improved in two steps. First, a small amount of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) was added to the MgOC ink. Next, the cathode was modified with bilirubin prior to immobilizing the bilirubin oxidase (BOD). The CMC increased the accessibility of the mesopores of the MgOC, and subsequently, the performance of both the bioanode and biocathode. CMC also likely increased the stability of the electrodes. The pre-modification with bilirubin improved the orientation of the BOD, which facilitated direct electron transfer. With these two steps, an open circuit potential of 0.65Â V, a maximal current density of 1.94Â mAÂ cmâˆ’2, and a maximal power density of 465Â Î¼WÂ cmâˆ’2 was achieved with lactate oxidase as bioanode enzyme and lactate as fuel. This is one of the highest reported performances for a biofuel cell.
Modeling a 3-D multiscale blood-flow and heat-transfer framework for realistic vascular systems
Modeling of biological domains and simulation of biophysical processes occurring in them can help inform medical procedures. However, when considering complex domains such as large regions of the human body, the complexities of blood vessel branching and variation of blood vessel dimensions present a major modeling challenge. Here, we present a Voxelized Multi-Physics Simulation (VoM-PhyS) framework to simulate coupled heat transfer and fluid flow using a multi-scale voxel mesh on a biological domain obtained. In this framework, flow in larger blood vessels is modeled using the Hagen"“Poiseuille equation for a one-dimensional flow coupled with a three-dimensional two-compartment porous media model for capillary circulation in tissue. The Dirac distribution function is used as Sphere of Influence (SoI) parameter to couple the one-dimensional and three-dimensional flow. This blood flow system is coupled with a heat transfer solver to provide a complete thermo-physiological simulation. The framework is demonstrated on a frog tongue and further analysis is conducted to study the effect of convective heat exchange between blood vessels and tissue, and the effect of SoI on simulation results.
Mass spectrometry data on specialized metabolome of medicinal plants used in East Asian traditional medicine
Traditional East Asian medicine not only serves as a potential source of drug discovery, but also plays an important role in the healthcare systems of Korea, China, and Japan. Tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS)-based untargeted metabolomics is a key methodology for high-throughput analysis of the complex chemical compositions of medicinal plants used in traditional East Asian medicine. This Data Descriptor documents the deposition to a public repository of a re-analyzable raw LC-MS/MS dataset of 337 medicinal plants listed in the Korean Pharmacopeia, in addition to a reference spectral library of 223 phytochemicals isolated from medicinal plants. Enhanced by recently developed repository-level data analysis pipelines, this information can serve as a reference dataset for MS/MS-based untargeted metabolomic analysis of plant specialized metabolites.
Maize grain yield enhancement in modern hybrids associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density: a case study in northeast China
Lodging resistance is a critical trait in modern maize breeding. This study aimed to examine maize stalk lodging and its related characteristics in response to increasing planting densities in modern hybrids. A two-year field trial was conducted from 2018 to 2019 with two widely grown commercial hybrids ('Xy335' and 'Fm985') and three planting density treatments of 4.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (low density, LD), 6.5"‰Ã—"‰104 (medium density, MD), and 8.5"‰Ã—"‰104 plants/ha (high density, HD). New hybrid Fm985 had a significantly higher grain yield and lower lodging rate at HD, while there was no significance at LD and MD. Compared to Fm985, old hybrid Xy335 had a significantly high plant height, ear and gravity height, and culm length (CL) across the three planting densities, while opposite stalk bending strength (SBS), dry weight per unit length (DWPU), cross-sectional area, and the cellulose and lignin content in the basal internode were low. Correlation and path analysis revealed that kernel number per ear and lodging rate directly contributed to maize grain yield, while lodging-related traits of SBS, stem lignin, and DWPU had an indirect effect on maize grain yield, suggesting that modern hybrid maize yield enhancement is associated with greater stalk lodging resistance at a high planting density in northeast China.
