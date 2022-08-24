ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter Looks to ‘Clear the Shelter’ With Multiple Adoption Events

Tulsa, Oklahoma
 4 days ago

This article was archived on 1/1/0001

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter has kicked off another year of ‘Clear the Shelter’ adoption events.

Come to the shelter daily between 2 and 6 p.m. and help Tulsa Animal Welfare reach its goal of 300 adoptions before September 10.

All adoption fees on dogs and cats are waived through September 10. The shelter is open daily from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tulsa Animal Welfare will also host a “Pittie Party,” through September 10 to encourage the adoption of pit bulls. Anyone who adopts a pit bull or a pit bull mix will receive a new pet starter pack from their community partner, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

You can see photos and descriptions of adoptable animals online.

See www.cleartheshelters.com for more information on adopting local animals.

National sponsors include Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities, iHeartDogs, WeRescue, Animal Rescue Site, and NBCUniversal.

