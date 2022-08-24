Read full article on original website
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
iredellfreenews.com
Thrills and fair food will abound as the 86th Iredell County Agricultural Fair opens on Friday, September 2, with the official ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled at 7 p.m. The fair runs through Saturday, September 10, with nine full days of rides, entertainment, exhibits, and competitions. The Iredell County Cooperative Extension...
They aren't voting on this until they get sworn in on Sept. 6, but sparks started flying on Twitter Friday morning with a cryptic tweet from Lawana Slack-Mayfield.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. ADMIN ASST III-HR (RISK/WELL)
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS superintendent asks for ‘patience and grace’ as district prepares to begin school year with dozens of open positions
Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators have been working for months to fill dozens of open positions before the 2022-2023 school year begins. When the district’s 20,000-plus students return to campuses on Monday, critical positions — including classroom teachers at all grade levels — remain unfilled. According to the I-SS website, the district has more than 200 openings.
'It makes no sense' | Mooresville residents say water bills are inaccurate
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors are looking for answers from the town of Mooresville government after many people opened up their water bills to find they would have to pay double. The catch, those neighbors told WCNC Charlotte, is that the usage recorded is not accurate. Hannah Wyatt's mother has...
Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
businesstodaync.com
Small retail space opening with big lake approach
Aug. 22. By TL Bernthal. An upscale boutique is scheduled to open in mid-September in what may be the smallest retail space in Cornelius. The 400 square feet is owned by Frank Free, owner of Lake Realty, which he opened in 1991 at 19900 W. Catawba Ave. Suite 103. “I...
iredellfreenews.com
Allen Ray Jenkins
Allen Ray Jenkins, 89, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in the Loray community. Mr. Jenkins was born in Iredell County on August 8, 1933, the son of the late Farrell Jenkins and Eva Johnson Jenkins. Allen attended Celeste Henkel High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1980 he married Veronica Waugh, and together they shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. The Jenkins were members at New Sterling Church. Allen was a self-employed, owner/operator of a carpentry business. He loved his time playing guitar with his group of friends.
lakenormanpublications.com
Park below Catawba River dam closing for maintenance
MOUNT HOLLY – To facilitate aspects of a long-range maintenance project on Mountain Island Dam, Duke Energy, in collaboration with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Mount Holly, will temporarily close access to Mountain Island Park starting Sept. 7. “We will complete a maintenance project on the Mountain Island...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (August 26)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Building Maintenance Supervisor (Full-Time) Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator (Part-Time) Water Resources. Civil Engineer (Full-Time) Public Works – Engineering Division. Commercial Driver – Street Division (Full-Time) Street Division. Electric Utilities Director...
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Video: Iredell Health System CEO discusses impact of Davis Regional closing
Davis was purchased by Community Health Systems in 2019. A Chinese billionaire owner 22% of CHS. Just a fact found on Google. The whole deal is an underhanded deal for Iredell County. Beverly Holt says:. Expand the 24/7 Medical Expertise at the Iredell Mooresville location. So many here travel to...
WBTV
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
iredellfreenews.com
Scotts Elementary School shines a bright light on teachers and staff (Photos)
Pics-Scotts Elementary School Principal Susan Fail put a fun twist on their opening meeting by turning their library into a neon glow room. Meanwhile, school nutrition employees got ready for. the new school year. BY KARISSA MILLER. Teachers and staff at Scotts Elementary School, an A+ Arts Integrated School, sat...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
iredellfreenews.com
Ann Brawley Brown
Ann Brawley Brown, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 11, 1941, to William Kerr Brawley and Mary Margaret Troutman Brawley of Mooresville, N.C. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Wayne Brown; her son, Christopher Karl Brown (Ginny); her sister, Marilyn Settlemyer (Steve); two brothers, William Kerr Brawley II (Nancy) and Robert Troutman Brawley (Vicki); and three grandchildren, Anna Gardner Brown, Ruth Elisabeth Brown, and William Henry Brown.
