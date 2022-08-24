ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

WCNC

'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
BELMONT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

86th Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to begin September 2

Thrills and fair food will abound as the 86th Iredell County Agricultural Fair opens on Friday, September 2, with the official ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled at 7 p.m. The fair runs through Saturday, September 10, with nine full days of rides, entertainment, exhibits, and competitions. The Iredell County Cooperative Extension...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

I-SS superintendent asks for ‘patience and grace’ as district prepares to begin school year with dozens of open positions

Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators have been working for months to fill dozens of open positions before the 2022-2023 school year begins. When the district’s 20,000-plus students return to campuses on Monday, critical positions — including classroom teachers at all grade levels — remain unfilled. According to the I-SS website, the district has more than 200 openings.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
STATESVILLE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Small retail space opening with big lake approach

Aug. 22. By TL Bernthal. An upscale boutique is scheduled to open in mid-September in what may be the smallest retail space in Cornelius. The 400 square feet is owned by Frank Free, owner of Lake Realty, which he opened in 1991 at 19900 W. Catawba Ave. Suite 103. “I...
CORNELIUS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Allen Ray Jenkins

Allen Ray Jenkins, 89, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in the Loray community. Mr. Jenkins was born in Iredell County on August 8, 1933, the son of the late Farrell Jenkins and Eva Johnson Jenkins. Allen attended Celeste Henkel High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1980 he married Veronica Waugh, and together they shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. The Jenkins were members at New Sterling Church. Allen was a self-employed, owner/operator of a carpentry business. He loved his time playing guitar with his group of friends.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Park below Catawba River dam closing for maintenance

MOUNT HOLLY – To facilitate aspects of a long-range maintenance project on Mountain Island Dam, Duke Energy, in collaboration with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Mount Holly, will temporarily close access to Mountain Island Park starting Sept. 7. “We will complete a maintenance project on the Mountain Island...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville Career Opportunities (August 26)

Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Building Maintenance Supervisor (Full-Time) Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator (Part-Time) Water Resources. Civil Engineer (Full-Time) Public Works – Engineering Division. Commercial Driver – Street Division (Full-Time) Street Division. Electric Utilities Director...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The chief of the Matthews Police Department, Chief Clark Pennington, has resigned from the department, officials said on Friday. Matthews Mayor John Higdon confirmed that Pennington handed in his resignation letter, and that it takes effect immediately. Higdon said Pennington is pursing a job outside of...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Ann Brawley Brown

Ann Brawley Brown, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 11, 1941, to William Kerr Brawley and Mary Margaret Troutman Brawley of Mooresville, N.C. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Wayne Brown; her son, Christopher Karl Brown (Ginny); her sister, Marilyn Settlemyer (Steve); two brothers, William Kerr Brawley II (Nancy) and Robert Troutman Brawley (Vicki); and three grandchildren, Anna Gardner Brown, Ruth Elisabeth Brown, and William Henry Brown.
MOORESVILLE, NC

