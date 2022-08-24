Mayor Fischer signs Council resolution in support of #GetTheChampAStamp campaign

Flanked by Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali Center leaders and Metro Council members, Mayor Greg Fischer today signed a Council resolution supporting the campaign to put Louisville native Muhammad Ali’s image on a United States Postal Service (USPS) stamp.

“As a boxer, Muhammad Ali became The Greatest, though his most lasting victories happened outside the ring as he leveraged his fame as a platform to promote peace, justice and humanitarian efforts around the world, while always keeping strong ties to his hometown Louisville, Kentucky. He undoubtedly was extraordinary, and his contributions endure today,” Mayor Fischer said. “I’m grateful to Metro Council for its support of this effort, and I’m honored to sign this resolution to #GetTheChampAStamp.”

Louisville Metro Council unanimously approved the resolution earlier this month.

“Today we proudly recognize the Champ,” said Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7. “Now, let’s get him on the stamp!”

Councilman Markus Winkler, District 17, said: “Muhammad Ali wasn’t just The Greatest, he also represented the best of Louisville, the U.S.A., and the world. Having overcome numerous obstacles throughout his life, Ali persevered, met every challenge, and emerged as the champion — both in the ring and for civil and human rights across the world. He is a transcendent figure of the 20th Century and it’s time for the USPS to create a stamp for the champ!”

Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, District 3, said: "The question here should have never been, 'should we put the champ on a stamp?' The question should have been, 'how soon can we make it happen?' There are few people in this world whose lives have had the worldwide reach of Louisville's own Muhammad Ali. I'm proud to see 'The People's Champ' honored this way.”

The resolution signed today is a part of an on-going campaign, #GetTheChampAStamp, that launched in June. The Ali Center, Mayor and Ali’s family encourage the public to show their support for a Muhammad Ali stamp by sharing the hashtag #GetTheChampAStamp on social media, post photos of Ali that they believe would be fitting for a stamp, or writing letters of support.

Being considered for a stamp involves a multi-step process with the USPS, including submittal of historical information and important dates associated with the subject.

The Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee, which is appointed by the Postmaster General, selects subjects for recommendation and reviews criteria for eligibility. Among other criteria, the USPS honors those with “extraordinary and enduring individual contributions to American society, history, and culture, or environment” and who have achieved “widespread national appeal or significance.” The process can take three years.

“As a heavyweight champion, in and outside of the ring, Muhammad Ali had great name recognition and popularity with people around the globe,” said Marilyn Jackson, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “Today we celebrate the support of his hometown. We are grateful for Louisville Metro Council and Mayor Fischer for this resolution that will amplify the Ali Center’s public awareness campaign to #GetTheChampAStamp.”

In June, the U.S. Conference of Mayors approved a resolution sponsored by Mayor Fischer in support of the #GetTheChampAStamp campaign.