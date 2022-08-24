Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
valleyadvocate.com
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
valleyadvocate.com
Late-night lounge coming to downtown Northampton
Cafe Balagan, the Main Street coffee shop associated with the Balagan Cannabis dispensary next door, has opened for late-night service. Rachael Workman, one of the owners of Cafe Balagan and Balagan Cannabis, said that she and her fellow owners, who are all in their 30s or early 40s, have felt that there’s a lack of evening places downtown.
Big E offers preview of fair food
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Food is always a highlight at the Big E, from the plethora of fried foods to the classic Big E Bakery cream puff, nothing is left off the menu across the 175-acre fairgrounds. This year, at the annual media tasting near the Carriage House on Thursday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
westernmassnews.com
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
16 Mouthwatering Food Vendors Join The Big E For the First Time
Every September, over 1 million people travel to West Springfield to experience The Big E, a 17-day event that pays homage to the region through sights, sounds, and lots of food. For the 2022 edition, The Big E will be introducing new food vendors to an already exquisite lineup. Make...
msn.com
Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty
TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIVB
Wilbraham boy scoops Friendly’s ice cream with new prosthetic arm
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 12-year-old Wilbraham boy’s wish came true Thursday thanks to Friendly’s and the Shriner’s. Ian Stratton was born without a left hand but was recently outfitted with a prosthetic through Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The first thing he wanted to do was scoop his nightly ice cream and on Thursday, he got to do just that.
New Big E foods review: From Chicken & Waffles Milkshakes to Spicy PB&J Burgers
Summer will soon be coming to a close, which means it will be time to put away the swimsuits and bust out your stretchy pants. It’s time to take a look at the crazy new foods coming for the 2022 Big E. Once again, a colorful cavalcade of vendors...
WWLP 22News
August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum
(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
Pittsfield Hot Dog Ranch Owner’s Horse Wins Big In Saratoga, NY
Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state. Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
NECN
5 Amazon Warehouses in Mass. Slated to Close
Five Amazon warehouses in the Bay State are slated to close down, a company spokesperson said. The warehouses are located in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph, according to Amazon, as first reported by The Boston Globe. A representative said that employees will be able to transfer to other Amazon...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
WWLP 22News
32nd Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is live and in person
(Mass Appeal) – Finally! After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Puerto Rican Parade is back live and in person this year. Jade Rivera McFarlin, parade committee board member is here with all the exciting details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow native in search of new liver after decades-long battle with rare disease
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Longmeadow native is in search of a new liver, following a years-long battle with a rare, chronic liver disease that he first was diagnosed with when he was just 6 years old. Western Mass News spoke with Jack Bresnahan, now 30 years old, on what...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
Comments / 0