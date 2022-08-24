ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

valleyadvocate.com

A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift

Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
valleyadvocate.com

Late-night lounge coming to downtown Northampton

Cafe Balagan, the Main Street coffee shop associated with the Balagan Cannabis dispensary next door, has opened for late-night service. Rachael Workman, one of the owners of Cafe Balagan and Balagan Cannabis, said that she and her fellow owners, who are all in their 30s or early 40s, have felt that there’s a lack of evening places downtown.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Big E offers preview of fair food

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Food is always a highlight at the Big E, from the plethora of fried foods to the classic Big E Bakery cream puff, nothing is left off the menu across the 175-acre fairgrounds. This year, at the annual media tasting near the Carriage House on Thursday,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Wilbraham, MA
MassLive.com

Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses

SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft

School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
msn.com

Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty

TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
TOLLAND, CT
Hobbes
WIVB

Wilbraham boy scoops Friendly’s ice cream with new prosthetic arm

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 12-year-old Wilbraham boy’s wish came true Thursday thanks to Friendly’s and the Shriner’s. Ian Stratton was born without a left hand but was recently outfitted with a prosthetic through Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The first thing he wanted to do was scoop his nightly ice cream and on Thursday, he got to do just that.
WILBRAHAM, MA
WWLP 22News

August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
DEERFIELD, MA
#Art#Sewing#Calvin And Hobbes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Sew Special Wilbraham#Muppet#The Jim Henson Company#Reminder Publishing
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
WESTFIELD, MA
NECN

5 Amazon Warehouses in Mass. Slated to Close

Five Amazon warehouses in the Bay State are slated to close down, a company spokesperson said. The warehouses are located in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph, according to Amazon, as first reported by The Boston Globe. A representative said that employees will be able to transfer to other Amazon...
DEDHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)

On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA

