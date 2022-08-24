Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options
WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage reported in Easthampton
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Drought affecting Calabrese Farms in Southwick
Western Massachusetts is in severe drought and local farms are feeling the impact.
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.
The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
westernmassnews.com
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from August 14-20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 115 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,418 square foot home on Brookfield Lane in Agawam that sold for $300,000.
Comments / 0