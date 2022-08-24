ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

MassLive.com

Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses

SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options

WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storm damage reported in Easthampton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)

On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
WESTFIELD, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!

September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
CLINTON, MA
WBEC AM

Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts

Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.

The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft

School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Community Policy