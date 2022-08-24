Read full article on original website
Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Super Tuesday is less than two weeks away in Massachusetts, and the governor’s seat is up for grabs this year, as Governor Charlie Baker steps down after two terms in office. Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are expected to be the two frontrunners in their respective...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
Holyoke City Council looks for interim treasurer
HOLYOKE — The full City Council will choose a finalist to serve as interim city treasurer during a special meeting set for Thursday, Sept. 1. The council’s Public Service Committee conducted interviews on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for interim city treasurer, an elected seat recently vacated by Katherine Jackowski. She resigned six months into a four-year term, a special election must be held next year to complete the remainder of the term.
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
‘Social equity’ applicants making inroads, gradually, in cannabis business
The first time lifelong Holyoke resident Damaris Aponte sold marijuana, she was 14 and growing up in a city deeply impacted by the so-called war on drugs. She saw many people she knew get arrested on drug charges, and her own brother was killed in the city’s drug-related violence.
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Many local school districts are facing staffing challenges and will open their doors to students with several positions left unfilled. “Our administrative team has interviewed like crazy over the summer,” said Lori Lyncosky, president of the Westfield Education Association. At the start of the summer, Westfield Public...
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
Belchertown Select Board names acting police chief
BELCHERTOWN – During the Belchertown Select Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, the board acknowledged the retirement of a longtime town employee and agreed to name Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas the acting police chief. As the meeting’s first order of business, board Chair Jen Turner announced that longtime Executive...
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, and sporting events but summer vacation is coming to an end and fall is right around the corner. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still proceeding with caution since I'm immune compromised due to my kidney transplant. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
Massachusetts Coyote Attacks Have Residents Fearing For Their Pets
As pet owners, it is not often we have to worry about certain issues for our furry friends. However, recent coyote attacks in multiple Massachusetts cities have residents concerned and on the look out while taking precautions to keep their pets safe. According to a report by WBZ-CBS Boston, there...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Shugrue has the wrong experience for District Attorney
In the race for the Berkshire County District Attorney, Timothy Shugrue talks about experience but his seems about quantity, with little quality. Most of his career was in divorce court, not prosecuting criminals. As Assistant District Attorney back in the 80s and 90s, he was never promoted. He has not...
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
