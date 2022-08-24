Read full article on original website
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. We are headed over to Phoenix Charter Academy in Springfield to surprise Nana Shirley. She has...
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
WWLP 22News
32nd Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is live and in person
(Mass Appeal) – Finally! After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Puerto Rican Parade is back live and in person this year. Jade Rivera McFarlin, parade committee board member is here with all the exciting details.
Springfield officials welcome educators to new school year
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Next week, students all around western Massachusetts will be returning to the classroom. On Friday, Springfield educators gathered to kick-off the start of the school year. Students will be back in class on Monday and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dan Warwick said he’s hopeful it will...
August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum
(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
Affordable after-school options for families
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With kids heading back to the classroom, many families will rely on after-school childcare. “This is a home away from home at times,” said Marquita Saez, a counselor at Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Saez and her daughter, Alani, are fixtures at the Springfield Boys...
Animal sanctuary in Westfield welcomes children for summer fun on Saturday
WESTFIELD — Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its annual Back to School Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at 232 Montgomery Rd., Westfield, and entry is free for animal lovers, both big and small. Donations are always appreciated. Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)3...
Vigil held for victims of a pedestrian accident in Easthampton
Two pedestrians that were struck and killed by a car on Route 10 in Easthampton earlier this month were remembered by their community Thursday evening.
16 Mouthwatering Food Vendors Join The Big E For the First Time
Every September, over 1 million people travel to West Springfield to experience The Big E, a 17-day event that pays homage to the region through sights, sounds, and lots of food. For the 2022 edition, The Big E will be introducing new food vendors to an already exquisite lineup. Make...
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
Lifelong home destroyed by thunderstorm, family displaced
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — One East Windsor family is displaced after a tree fell through their home. The tree fell on their home right before 3:20 p.m. The greenhouse on the corner of Pleasant Street has been Jonnie Farkas’ home for the last 25 years. “I’ve been here...
Free back to school supplies, haircuts at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield
The Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield was buzzing with families attending a back to school event hosted by the Back-to-School Brighter Initiative. The event got students excited for the start of school, offering free haircuts, backpacks, food and more.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts
Small furry pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder.
Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
Berkshire region real estate sales
10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
Kelly Partridge uses The GRATI Shop clothing store to build confidence in other women
WILBRAHAM, Mass. - Clothing was what allowed the GRATI Shop founder and owner Kelly Partridge to heal from an abusive relationship, and now she is using her clothing store to empower others. . "As a part of my healing journey, I thought to myself, 'Well, if I can just get...
