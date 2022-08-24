Read full article on original website
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
gigharbornow.org
Carpool lane project completed after 22 years
At long last, high-occupancy vehicle lanes will extend uninterrupted between Gig Harbor and Seattle. On Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation opened a new section of the southbound I-5 carpool lane from the Port of Tacoma Road to the westbound Highway 16 HOV lane. On Friday evening, crews removed the temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and opened the HOV lane from the Highway 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
q13fox.com
Seattle traffic: 2 major highway closures happening this weekend, expect delays
SEATTLE - Drivers should expect major delays this weekend as two major highways in Seattle are expected to have lane closures and shutdowns. Beginning Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane. This reduction will take place south of the stadiums to Spokane Street for more Revive I-5 work.
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cool weekend and a hot workweek ahead
Enjoy the refreshingly cool weather this weekend! The summer heat returns next week to round out the month of August. Highs today will reach the low 70s. The upper 80s are back on Tuesday!. This morning, a few spots woke up to light showers. All of Western Washington dries out...
Coming in September: westbound I-90 down to 1 lane in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah will want to plan ahead next month during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work will begin at...
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
Rolled semitruck trailer fully blocking SR-9 through Skagit County
A rolled-over semitruck trailer is fully blocking State Route 9 through Skagit County in the Conway area, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday. Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted about the incident just before noon. According to Kennett, the rollover happened at the intersection with SR-534. State patrol troopers are investigating the cause...
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
myeverettnews.com
Clouds Don’t Slow Crowds At Wheels On The Waterfront Car Show
The skies were overcast at Boxcar Park at the Port of Everett but that didn’t diminish the enthusiasm for the Wheels on the Waterfront Classic Charity Car Show. It’s an annual charity car show held each summer. All event proceeds benefit the Providence General Foundation Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. Here are some photos of the event today courtesy MyEverettNews.com reader Michael Packer.
wallyhood.org
Breaking News: It’s Finally Happening at the Guild 45th
After years of decline, speculation, and tagging; and weeks of neighborhood wondering what’s next with that big backhoe out in front, demolition of the old Guild 45th theaters has begun. I went up to have a look this morning in the hope that I might catch the work crew in action to see if they would provide any clues as to what comes next for the site, but no one was around. We at Wallyhood have long been curious about what comes next at the site. I reached out to the contracting company with their banner on the front façade, and to the person listed as owner on the most recent documents from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, but have not heard back. Several months ago, I happened upon a guy who was securing the fencing around the buildings that had been compromised (and set on fire!) by squatters, and he told me the owners were waiting for permits to renovate into a new theater development. That seemed and still seems dubious, given market conditions. BUT—if any of our intrepid readers notice people working around the venerable theaters, please see what you can find out and either email us or post what you learn in the comments! Of course, if we hear anything, we will let you know.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
everout.com
Ten Road Trip-Worthy Labor Day Weekend 2022 Festivals in the Seattle Area
As the last three-day weekend of summer, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to squeeze in one last road trip before fall closes in on us again. (It's also a great time to check off the rest of your summer bucket list!) Luckily, there are plenty of festivals around Washington State to help you make the most of those extra 24 hours, whether you're looking for family time or party time. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest ones you should know about below, from the Oak Harbor Music Festival to Spokane's Pig Out in the Park. You can also find even more events on our Labor Day calendar, including events closer to home, like PAX West 2022 and Trans Pride.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
kpug1170.com
Report: Snake River dam electricity must be replaced before they are removed
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs. That’s the finding of a report released on Thursday, August 25th, by Governor Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
