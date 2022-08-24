After years of decline, speculation, and tagging; and weeks of neighborhood wondering what’s next with that big backhoe out in front, demolition of the old Guild 45th theaters has begun. I went up to have a look this morning in the hope that I might catch the work crew in action to see if they would provide any clues as to what comes next for the site, but no one was around. We at Wallyhood have long been curious about what comes next at the site. I reached out to the contracting company with their banner on the front façade, and to the person listed as owner on the most recent documents from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, but have not heard back. Several months ago, I happened upon a guy who was securing the fencing around the buildings that had been compromised (and set on fire!) by squatters, and he told me the owners were waiting for permits to renovate into a new theater development. That seemed and still seems dubious, given market conditions. BUT—if any of our intrepid readers notice people working around the venerable theaters, please see what you can find out and either email us or post what you learn in the comments! Of course, if we hear anything, we will let you know.

